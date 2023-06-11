The Chautauqua County Health Department on Sunday lifted the boil water order for Village of Fredonia water customers, including customers within the Town of Pomfret.

"Turbidity in the distribution system has returned to acceptable levels and two consecutive days of testing indicate that the water throughout the distribution system is safe for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, making coffee, etc.," the county health department said.

The health department issued the boil water order on Wednesday, after a "disruption" at the water treatment plant led to water with elevated levels of turbidity entering the distribution system.