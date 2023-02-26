The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil-water order for all users of Fredonia's water system until further notice.

The department late Sunday morning said it had issued the order because of a "disruption in the treatment process," but did not provide further details.

"Actions are being taken to correct the problem as soon as possible," the department said in the statement.

Anyone with questions can contact Chautauqua County at 716-753-4481 or the Village of Fredonia at 716-679-2307.

This is the latest in a series of boil-water alerts and advisories in the Fredonia area over the past decade.