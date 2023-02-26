The Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil-water order for all customers of Fredonia's water system until further notice.

The department on Sunday said it had issued the order because of a "disruption in the treatment process" at the water treatment plant. This allowed inadequately treated water, potentially containing harmful microbes, to enter the distribution system, according to the Health Department.

Fredonia water users must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth until the order is lifted. This means bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute then cooling it before use.

The Fredonia water system serves customers within and outside the village.

"Once the treatment process has been fully restored to normal operations, the village will collect water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe," the department said in a statement.

The order could be lifted as soon as late Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can contact Chautauqua County at 716-753-4481 or the Village of Fredonia at 716-679-2307.

This is the latest in a series of boil-water alerts and advisories in the Fredonia area over the past decade.