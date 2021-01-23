Boil water notice issued for parts of Hamburg and Orchard Park

A boil water notice has been issued by the Erie County Water Authority for parts of the towns of Hamburg and Orchard Park following a water main break Saturday afternoon.

The notice affects water customers in an area bounded by Armor Road on the north, Shamrock Court and South Abbott Road on the south, Oakridge Drive on the west and the intersection of Armor Road and Powers Road on the east.

The Water Authority previously reported Saturday that a water main had broken in an area south of the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

The boil water notice said that the main, which broke about 4 p.m., has been repaired. The notice added that areas near the break were sanitized, the water line was flushed and testing is being done to determine if the water is safe from microbes that may have gotten into the water system.

The notice advises those in that area to use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for a minute, then let it cool before using.

The water authority said that, until further notice, only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food.

Residents probably will need to boil water for the next 24 hours, the notice said. An announcement will be made when testing shows that the water is safe.

