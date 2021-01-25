Boil water notice for parts of Hamburg, Orchard Park lifted

A boil water notice for parts of Hamburg and Orchard Park was lifted Monday afternoon after testing determined that the water is safe to consume.

The Erie County Water Authority had issued the notice after a water main break that started Saturday afternoon south of the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Crews repaired, sanitized and flushed the water main in the hours afterward.

The authority issued the boil water notice for customers in an area bounded by Armor Road on the north, Shamrock Court and South Abbott Road on the south, Oakridge Drive on the west and the intersection of Armor Road and Powers Road on the east.

The notice advised those in the affected area to use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for a minute, then let it cool before using.

Testing was ordered to study whether the water is safe from microbes that may have gotten into the system and results arrived Monday afternoon as expected. If ECWA customers have any questions or would like further information, they are invited to call 684-0900.

