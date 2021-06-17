Body of 18-year-old Lockport youth recovered from creek in Genesee County

The body of an 18-year-old Lockport youth was recovered Thursday from Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 3:46 p.m. about an individual who had jumped into the creek and did not resurface.

Several bystanders jumped into the creek in an attempt to find the individual, but were unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Water Rescue Team from the City of Batavia Fire Department and the Alden Fire Department in Erie County eventually found the body at 5:51 p.m.

The victim was identified as Jacob C. Minnick, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

