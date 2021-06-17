 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of 18-year-old Lockport youth recovered from creek in Genesee County
0 comments

Body of 18-year-old Lockport youth recovered from creek in Genesee County

Support this work for $1 a month

The body of an 18-year-old Lockport youth was recovered Thursday from Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 3:46 p.m. about an individual who had jumped into the creek and did not resurface.

Several bystanders jumped into the creek in an attempt to find the individual, but were unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Water Rescue Team from the City of Batavia Fire Department and the Alden Fire Department in Erie County eventually found the body at 5:51 p.m.

The victim was identified as Jacob C. Minnick, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: If you want to see a Bills game in person, you still need to be vaccinated, Erie County says

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News