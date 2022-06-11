 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found under Kensington Expressway overpass

Buffalo police discovered the body of a deceased male Saturday near Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office was called to do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The body was found around 2 p.m. beneath a Kensington Expressway overpass. Buffalo firefighters also were called to assist at the scene.

