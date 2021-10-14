Body found in lower Niagara River on Ontario shoreline

State Park Police on Thursday said officials have located a male body in the lower Niagara River on the fourth day of a search after a teenager who was fishing with his father in the area slipped into the swift current and disappeared.

New York State Park Police said they hoped they had located the body of a missing boy, who was identified earlier Thursday as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel, though they were still awaiting confirmation. A statement from the park police said officials hoped the remains are that of Stenzel, "so that his family may find a small piece of closure."

Police said the body was located around 2 p.m. in the water near Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

State Park Police said they are sharing information with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Center, the agency that has taken the lead on the Canadian side of the border.

The discovery followed days of searching, first with the hope of a rescue, and as minutes and hours passed into days, for that of a recovery of the boy's body.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month