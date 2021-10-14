Body found in lower Niagara River on Ontario shoreline

State Park Police on Thursday said officials have located a male body in the lower Niagara River on the fourth day of a search after a teenager who was fishing with his father in the area slipped into the swift current and disappeared.
New York State Park Police said they hoped they had located the body of a missing boy, who was identified earlier Thursday as 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel, though they were still awaiting confirmation. A statement from the park police said officials hoped the remains are that of Stenzel, "so that his family may find a small piece of closure."
Police said the body was located around 2 p.m. in the water near Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
State Park Police said they are sharing information with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Center, the agency that has taken the lead on the Canadian side of the border.
The discovery followed days of searching, first with the hope of a rescue, and as minutes and hours passed into days, for that of a recovery of the boy's body.
Support Local Journalism
Maj. Clyde Doty of the Park Police, said earlier Thursday that police continues to use helicopters to look for the teen's body all along the river, from Youngstown back to the Devil's Hole whirlpool. The boy and his father were fishing in Lewiston when he slipped and fell into the water and never resurfaced. Stenzel's father called 911.
It was not immediately clear how the body was found.
Both professional and civilian means were used in the search, Doty said.
"We have the fishermen that have always been a huge help to us. It might be hard to believe, but they're always eyes on the water. They report everything, and then the hikers," Doty said.
Multiple police agencies were involved in the search, including a New York State Police helicopter and State Park Police on personal watercraft who also scoured the shorelines.
Stenzel went missing after going into the river from the American side in Whirlpool State Park, in the area beneath the Whirlpool Aero Car, without resurfacing. Doty said the area along the river's edge is treacherous, with wet, slippery rocks in the area where the teen and his father had been fishing.