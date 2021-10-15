Body found in lower Niagara River identified as missing 15-year-old Sanborn boy

A male body that was recovered Thursday from the lower Niagara River has been positively identified as that of 15-year-old Kameron Stenzel of Sanborn, State Park Police confirmed Friday.

Det. Sgt. Brian Nisbet said Kameron's body was recovered by Canadian authorities near Niagara-on-the-Lake. The youth was fishing with his father on Monday when he slipped and fell into the swift currents of the Niagara River before disappearing.

The discovery of Kameron's body followed four days of searching, first with the hope of a rescue, and as minutes and hours passed into days, for that of a recovery of the boy's body.

