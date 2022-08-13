 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found floating in Scajaquada Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
A body was found floating in the Scajaquada Creek a little before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Buffalo police said.

The body was described as that of a male.

A passerby saw the body in the water, near Niagara Street and Forest Avenue.

The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team retrieved the body.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

