Bobcat of Buffalo expands in Hamburg, new restaurant proposed for McKinley

Bobcat of Buffalo is expanding in Hamburg, while a new drive-thru restaurant is being proposed for McKinley Parkway near the Thruway exit at Milestrip Road, among projects up for discussion by the Hamburg Planning Board this week.
The panel, which will meet Wednesday, will consider a proposal by Bobcat to build an addition to the 3,200-square-foot building at 4780 South Park Ave. Constructed in 1997, the building sits on 9.74 acres near Southwestern Boulevard, and was recently home to J&M Homebuilders.
Bobcat is a supplier of heavy equipment, particularly for construction. The dealership is currently located at 6830 S. Transit Road in Lockport, so the Hamburg site would give it a Southtowns location.
Also during the regular meeting at 7 p.m., the board will consider a request from Glenn Wetzl of Wetzl Development to rezone part of a 42-acre vacant parcel on the south side of Big Tree Road, east of 4255 McKinley, for a 156-unit multifamily apartment project.
Dato Development, an affiliate of Burke Homes, also is seeking to rezone 5502 Southwestern and portions of 5486 and 5472 Southwestern for a planned-unit development. And David Manko is seeking preliminary plat approval for a new 67-lot subdivision on the west side of Parker Road.
Prior to the meeting, during the board's work session, members will also discuss:
• A request for "sketch plan direction" on a proposed new restaurant in front of 3464 McKinley Parkway
• An addition to the existing building at 5590 Maelou Drive, for Asset Recovery Engineering Associates
• A reuse of an existing building at 6220 McKinley for a commercial office for BPD Holdings