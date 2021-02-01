Bobcat of Buffalo expands in Hamburg, new restaurant proposed for McKinley

Bobcat of Buffalo is expanding in Hamburg, while a new drive-thru restaurant is being proposed for McKinley Parkway near the Thruway exit at Milestrip Road, among projects up for discussion by the Hamburg Planning Board this week.

The panel, which will meet Wednesday, will consider a proposal by Bobcat to build an addition to the 3,200-square-foot building at 4780 South Park Ave. Constructed in 1997, the building sits on 9.74 acres near Southwestern Boulevard, and was recently home to J&M Homebuilders.

Bobcat is a supplier of heavy equipment, particularly for construction. The dealership is currently located at 6830 S. Transit Road in Lockport, so the Hamburg site would give it a Southtowns location.

Also during the regular meeting at 7 p.m., the board will consider a request from Glenn Wetzl of Wetzl Development to rezone part of a 42-acre vacant parcel on the south side of Big Tree Road, east of 4255 McKinley, for a 156-unit multifamily apartment project.