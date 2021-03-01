Boaters worry, but official says 'we are serious about investing' in Erie Canal

The measure would abolish the Canal Recreationway Commission, in existence since 1992, and create a new public benefit corporation to be named the Canal System Revitalization Trust.

The trust would have the power to buy and sell property and make grants to any person or group that might advance its goals. It could arrange payments in lieu of taxes to local governments when the trust takes property off the tax rolls.

The NYPA would also be allowed to impose tolls on the canals, while abolishing the requirement for public hearings if tolls are planned. The measure includes no provision for public input into any of the proposed trust's actions.

"You won't have any input in anything they're planning to do," said Mike Murphy, owner of Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises and a frequent NYPA critic. "There's nothing you can do. They can do anything they want."

"We believe that actions taken with respect to our National Historic Landmark treasure should be done with transparency and thorough, meaningful public engagement," the Preservation League of New York said in a statement that also criticized the new trust as a "largely governor-controlled entity."