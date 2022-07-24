Boaters should seek shelter as thunderstorms approach, Weather Service says

Lake Erie boaters are being urged this morning to seek safe harbor as strong thunderstorms approach.
Support Local Journalism
The National Weather Service in Buffalo said just before 8 a.m. Sunday that the storms were moving rapidly and producing high winds and lightning. The Weather Service advised boaters from Ripley to the Erie Basin Marina to seek shelter. The affected areas also included the Upper and Lower Niagara River.
The small craft advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. The Weather Service warned that wind and waves could cause hazardous conditions that could damage or capsize small boats.