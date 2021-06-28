Board of Elections takes sheriff's candidate Myles Carter off November ballot

Myles Carter, the Black Lives Matter activist who wants to be the next Erie County sheriff, will not appear on the general election ballot in November, the county Elections Board decided Monday.

Carter lost his shot to appear on the Democratic Party line by coming in third in the primary for the Sheriff's Office. But petitions had already been circulated to give him two independent lines on the November ballot.

Those petitions, however, had too few valid signatures to meet the requirements, the Elections Board staff found after the petitions were challenged. The Republican and Democratic elections commissioners agreed with that finding Monday, removing Carter from the ballot, Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

Carter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Board of Elections upheld the petition that gave Kimberly Beaty an independent line. Beaty, the public safety director at Canisius College, won the Democratic primary for sheriff, so she also will appear on the more important Democratic Party line in November.

