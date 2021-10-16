 Skip to main content
Board of Elections offers extended hours for absentee ballot applications, submissions
The Erie County Board of Elections office at 134 W. Eagle St. is extending its hours for voters to pick up absentee ballot applications and submit completed absentee ballots.

The office, located on the third floor, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 21, 26 and 28 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters using absentee ballots also may visit the office weekdays during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., up to and including Monday, Nov. 1, which is the deadline to apply in person for an absentee ballot.

Ballot applications and a list of candidates are also available at the Board of Elections website, elections.erie.gov. For more information, call 716-858-8891.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

