Board of Elections offers extended hours for absentee ballot applications, submissions

The Erie County Board of Elections office at 134 W. Eagle St. is extending its hours for voters to pick up absentee ballot applications and submit completed absentee ballots.

The office, located on the third floor, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 21, 26 and 28 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters using absentee ballots also may visit the office weekdays during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., up to and including Monday, Nov. 1, which is the deadline to apply in person for an absentee ballot.

Ballot applications and a list of candidates are also available at the Board of Elections website, elections.erie.gov. For more information, call 716-858-8891.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.