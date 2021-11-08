Board of Elections employee disciplined, but no evidence of sexual harassment found

An Erie County Board of Elections staffer, accused of verbally harassing a female driver and using sexual language and gestures, faced discipline but not termination after the county Personnel Department concluded its investigation into the allegations of improper behavior last month.

County resident Jennifer Czora reported that on Aug. 31, while she was stopped downtown in front of the Board of Elections and searching for a place to park, staffer Glenn McLaughlin accused her of being disrespectful and un-American because she had an upside-down flag attached to her pickup, she said. She claimed he then subjected her to a profanity-laden tirade and made sexually explicit gestures while telling her to perform a sex act.

"The findings indicate no evidence of sexual harassment as alleged, and based on the facts as established there has been a recommendation for disciplinary action," said Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner, in a statement. "This matter is being handled internally."

Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues said he investigated the matter and interviewed witnesses. He also attempted to get more information from Czora regarding the incident, but he said she told him she felt constrained in providing additional information based on family advice she received.

McLaughlin, a onetime Eden Town Board candidate, has denied the allegations and was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident was investigated. Neither Zellner nor Hogues discussed what disciplinary measure was taken against McLaughlin so it is unclear whether he suffered any loss in pay.

