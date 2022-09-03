Board chairman defends 'unfairly tarnished' Shea's president amid effort to get theater 'back on track'

Following a forced leave of absence, Michael Murphy returned to work this week as president of Shea's Performing Arts Center with the support of board members who haven’t resigned, along with more backing from the theater’s staff than his detractors have let on, said two Shea’s trustees.

"We'd like to believe that people will understand that Michael is excellent at what he does, and that he has a good reputation that, frankly, I have got to believe has been unfairly tarnished, if we believe the consultants," board Chairman Randall Best told The Buffalo News in his first extended comments about the staff turmoil. "What we find is a few bad apples sully the reputation of Shea's."

The board put Murphy back in his post, with significant changes in his duties, because two consultant-generated reports found no grounds for termination, Best said.

"The specific allegations by staff were looked at, and they didn't rise to the level of requiring or suggesting that Michael be removed," he said.

Bill Patti, who was fired as general manager on Aug. 26 for "insubordination," said 11 current and former staff members filed complaints about Murphy's conduct through a few channels, often anonymously.

Murphy was accused of creating a "toxic" work environment that included the harsh denigration of employees and fits of angry outbursts. An Aug. 12 letter to the board from 25 staff members expressed concerns over Murphy's continued tenure.

Five of the 15 members on the theater's board have recently resigned. And 11 staff members left this year, due partly to a demoralized work environment, according to former employees.

Best, the president of Gernatt Asphalt Products, said Murphy has much to offer Shea's in a modified role, and he expressed confidence in the new management structure being put in place.

Board member Jonathan Dandes said Shea's governing body has strived to be responsive under difficult and often changing circumstances.

"I think at the end of the day, we have taken all of this with great seriousness," he said. "There has been nothing dismissive, or nothing we have done with our staff and our board that has been anything but fully engaged.

"At various points of inflection, decisions were either in process or about to be made, or there needed to be more information. As a result, it's been a moving target in an ever-changing situation."

Dandes, corporate vice president for Rich Products, said Murphy retains staff support that is overshadowed by his louder critics.

"There are a whole lot of staff members who are fully supportive of Michael," Dandes said. "This is not a situation that is unanimous, by any stretch."

During the interview, Best said internal staff discontent has drawn unnecessary and outsized attention that has distracted from Shea's' mission.

Best said he doesn't believe Shea's will suffer donor repercussions from M&T Bank or the other companies where the departed board members were employed.

"We don't think any of those institutions would be unwilling to nominate another employee to join the Shea's board," Best said.

The turmoil at Shea's has received national attention in the theater press, with a mention in Monday's Broadway Briefing, a daily roundup widely read by producers, actors, directors and others in the theater community.

"We like to think of Shea's as an organization that presents theater to the Western New York community and beyond," Best said. "We will continue to do the good job of that, but, sometimes, some of the things going on with personnel and the back office – I don't see any reason for them to be a topic of discussion for the broader community."

The board chairman lavished praise on Murphy, who presided over the theater's most successful season in 2018-2019 on the strength of an early booking of "Hamilton," and later navigated Shea's through the pandemic.

"Michael is a very successful manager and very successful leader in the Shea's organization since coming on board in 2016, and you don't just walk away from that kind of success," Best said. "That's why the best we felt we could do at this time is to try to re-envision a role for Michael inside Shea's, which is still a work in progress, while addressing people's concerns."

The reorganization calls for Murphy to develop a capital campaign, foster relations with Broadway productions, fundraise and seek sponsorships. Supervision of day-to-day operations, including involvement with staff, now falls to Robert Brunschmid, the theater's operations manager.

"We have tried to go with everyone's strengths," Dandes said. "We know that Michael is a visionary. We also have recognized in Robert Brunschmid a very strong manager who made his reputation on following up on the details and doing what he does best.

"What we have shared with our staff is: It's a work in progress. If it doesn't work, we'll fix it again. No one has written the solution in stone yet."

Best wonders if Covid-19 disruptions to staff members' normal routines led to the issues they raised about Murphy.

"We don't know that the management style Michael came from San Diego with changed dramatically," Best said, referring to the Old Globe Theatre, where Murphy was managing director. "But the reaction to it seemed to over the course of Covid. We don't know if people had a different focus in their day-to-day lives. But whatever it was, it certainly rubbed people the wrong way."

Best said he has seen anonymous accusations made by staff members, but most of what he heard about came second-hand through senior staff. He said he relied on the consultants to reach their conclusions about the claims.

Best said he asked a senior staff member if he could meet with some of Murphy's accusers, but was rebuffed when told the employees were concerned about retaliation.

"I'd like to be able to talk to the person who has the problem, and see how I can most quickly address it," Best said. "For the better part of eight months, I have been dancing around this. Nobody wants to come forward with who they are, yet they want to allege that the board hasn't taken them seriously or hasn't come to the right conclusion concerning Michael."

Best said a wave of accusations came after the consultants' reports were complete. The board brought back one of the consultants to look at the new claims, but the consultant didn't change its previous assessment about Murphy.

Best expressed skepticism over motivations for the later accusations.

"The fact that people have had some kind of different experience, they allege, makes me curious as to why they didn't tell the consultants this, and why are they saying this now," he said. "I can only conclude you weren't happy with the conclusion of the consultants so now you want to change the dialogue, and I can't accept that."

He said emotional outbursts at staff meetings did not offer an accurate reading of staff sentiment.

"Sometimes, when we allowed a group of people to be together, the volume just got out of control," Best said. "So now you wonder, is it the heat of the moment? Is it a mob mentality? We couldn't be sure, and we had to rest our conclusion on the studies we hired and paid for."

Best said he was optimistic Shea's would quickly get "back on track," but said some staff members may need to leave.

"We want to focus on what Shea's does best," he continued, "and try to remove some of the personalities affecting the reputation of Shea's. Shea's' reputation should be a function of the wonderful work we do serving our public here in Buffalo, and shouldn't be about who's in what office on any given day."

Best said Murphy is aware that he must change his managerial style.

"Michael is the first to admit that he can sometimes be short with people," Best said. "But Michael has promised us, and we believe him, that he is going to work very hard to change his style."

Best said it is time for Shea's to now move forward.

"We are concerned about the reputation of Shea's," he said. "We want to protect it. We're sorry we couldn't have done it more quickly, and we are going to do everything possible to show the entire public in Western New York and beyond that we are back on track."