[BN] Chronicles: When the Buffalo River caught fire

As early as 1927, discussions had been ongoing about cleaning up the Buffalo River, which – along with its downstream creeks – were described as “heavily chemicalized; the young fellows do not swim in its waters; fish cannot live in it; the tree growths on the banks where the waters wash them have taken on a reddish color … and there is such a bad odor that when the wind is in the direction of his house, he has to close his doors and windows.”

Between the sharp bends in the waterway and the extraordinary concentration of heavy industry along the river near South Park Avenue, there weren’t many places in Western New York with worse water pollution than the oil, chemical and waste-filled water that was visible from the South Park lift bridge.

Republic Steel, Donner-Hanna Coke, National Aniline and the Socony-Mobil Oil Refinery were all along the river in the area and as a unit had spent nearly three decades gently pushing back on plans to make the river cleaner.

You might expect that from the polluters, but even those tasked with fighting pollution didn’t seem too concerned. State health department officials didn’t have much to say about pollution slicks on the water during the summer of 1967.