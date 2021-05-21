[BN] Chronicles: When the Buffalo River caught fire

As early as 1927, discussions had been ongoing about cleaning up the Buffalo River, which – along with its downstream creeks – were described as “heavily chemicalized; the young fellows do not swim in its waters; fish cannot live in it; the tree growths on the banks where the waters wash them have taken on a reddish color … and there is such a bad odor that when the wind is in the direction of his house, he has to close his doors and windows.”
Between the sharp bends in the waterway and the extraordinary concentration of heavy industry along the river near South Park Avenue, there weren’t many places in Western New York with worse water pollution than the oil, chemical and waste-filled water that was visible from the South Park lift bridge.
Republic Steel, Donner-Hanna Coke, National Aniline and the Socony-Mobil Oil Refinery were all along the river in the area and as a unit had spent nearly three decades gently pushing back on plans to make the river cleaner.
You might expect that from the polluters, but even those tasked with fighting pollution didn’t seem too concerned. State health department officials didn’t have much to say about pollution slicks on the water during the summer of 1967.
“Our inspector found a thin film of oil on the water after checking from Bailey Avenue to past the South Park Avenue bridge,” State Health Department Regional engineer Eugene F. Seebald said. “This is not disproportionate to what was in the water before ... there is no reason to suspect there has been any excessive spillage.”
Five months later, when firefighters responded to a call at South Park near Lee Street, the Courier-Express fire log noted a rubbish fire. But later that day, The Evening News reported that “the South Park Ave. lift bridge over the Buffalo River near the Republic Steel Corp. will be closed several months because of an oil fire on the river surface below the span.”
It sounds dramatic and impossible – but the Buffalo River was on fire.
Even after firefighters spent an hour knocking down the fire that was literally floating atop the water, the pipe leaking oil was still dripping into the river. After an investigation, it was found that a Republic Steel pipe had rusted through, causing the leak, which was likely ignited by a workman’s torch as he did repairs on the bridge.
The original call of a rubbish fire might have gone uncorrected and unnoticed had it not been for Conservationist Stanley Spisiak – who had famously arranged for President Lyndon Johnson to take a boat tour of Lake Erie two years earlier and then ladled foul-smelling sludge from the lake into the president’s face for him to see and smell.
Spisiak is credited with giving LBJ a giant nudge in mandating the elimination of pollution in the Great Lakes, but as one the nation’s loudest proponents of cleaner water, Spisiak knew convincing everyday folks was just as important as convincing the leader of the free world.
“Public opinion is the most potent weapon there is,” he told the Chicago Tribune a year after the boat ride with the president.
While the notion that “smokestacks mean jobs” was hard to shake for the people of Buffalo, it is more understandable when, again, we check in with the State Health Department, which found no fault in oil leaking from the Buffalo River only weeks after the fire in March 1968.
Oil-soaked waterfowl, found swimming in the Niagara River near Niagara Falls, were said to be a direct result of oil leaked in the Buffalo River.
The Courier-Express reported that regional engineer Seebald called the oil a "light slick" that couldn’t be traced to a specific source.
"It's unfortunate, but every year when the ice begins to melt, oil that has backed up behind it is pushed into the Niagara River," Seebald said.
"It's not enough of a problem this year to merit containment efforts," he added – even though birds were soaked in oil and fish were dying from the pollution.
It wouldn’t be until a decade later when state health officials and the public at large would get more serious about chemical waste – when the international attention paid to the Love Canal crisis made the subject difficult to ignore.
