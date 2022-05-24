[BN] Chronicles: WGR celebrates 100 years on the air

In Buffalo and around the country, radio had been growing in interest and practicality by spring 1922.

Owning a wireless radio set had grown from something of a hobby to a more mainstream desire among those interested in the latest and greatest.

Pittsburgh station KDKA’s broadcast of election results in 1920 is often billed as America’s first radio broadcast – but here in Buffalo, that same night, The Buffalo Evening News also made a one-time special broadcast of the results in local races and the presidential election, biting many Buffalonians with the radio bug.

Buffalo's first licensed station, WWT, began regular broadcasts from studios on West Mohawk Street downtown in April 1922, but the signal was weak and the broadcast schedule was sporadic.

It was a few weeks after WWT began broadcasting, on May 18, 1922, that Buffalo's radio era truly began. WGR began beaming locally produced radio shows with more powerful and reliable equipment from its Elmwood Avenue studios at the Federal Telephone & Telegraph Co.'s manufacturing plant.

Federal invested heavily in putting WGR on the air as a means to sell radios in Buffalo, with the idea that reliable, consistent broadcasts would mean greater radio sales.

“Next Sunday Buffalo will enter into the field of national radio broadcasting with the formal opening of one of the largest and most powerful broadcasting stations in the east, which may make Buffalo the ethereal center of this part of the country,” the Buffalo Courier said in anticipation of the new station.

WGR’s first week was billed as “Radio Week,” and each of Buffalo’s six daily newspapers was given its own evening to fill with programming. Monday was the Buffalo Courier; Tuesday, The Buffalo Evening News; Wednesday, the Buffalo Times; Thursday, the Buffalo Express; Friday, the Buffalo Commercial; and on Saturday, the Buffalo Enquirer.

At the end of that first week on the air, the public didn’t quite grasp that a regular schedule of broadcasting was going to continue.

“Many radioists are under the impression that the close of radio week means the termination of daily entertainment broadcasting of this kind,” reported the Buffalo Courier. “Officials of station WGR announced that nightly broadcasting will continue and that they will furnish the best possible talent obtainable for the advantage of local radioists and those in distant cities, who during the past week have become so interested in the new national broadcasting station.”

The idea was a technological and marketing success, and WGR’s streak of uninterrupted broadcasting now extends not only beyond radio week – but beyond the century mark.

