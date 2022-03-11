[BN] Chronicles: WEBR Newsradio 970 television commercials, 1982

A 52-year tradition of commercial broadcasting ended for WEBR in 1976, when the station was purchased by Western New York Public Broadcasting – the owners of Channel 17 – and the music format was replaced with “total news, sports, information, and special in-depth features – all news, all day,” according to an ad on the day Newsradio 970 was launched.

“In the late '70s and early '80s, WEBR elevated radio-news journalism to new heights by assembling a full-time news staff of 24 persons who delivered award-winning, in-depth coverage of local and regional affairs, as well as national stories,” said one letter to the editor in 1993.

The station boasted Buffalo’s largest radio newsroom for the 16 years it was in operation. News Radio-TV Critic Jeff Simon wrote, “WEBR was a great training ground for journalists and the fuse that lighted a small explosion in local news radio.”

The fact that news departments at WGR, WBEN and WBFO grew was because of the stiff competition from WEBR, which became the highest rated public radio station in the country.