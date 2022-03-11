[BN] Chronicles: WEBR Newsradio 970 television commercials, 1982

A 52-year tradition of commercial broadcasting ended for WEBR in 1976, when the station was purchased by Western New York Public Broadcasting – the owners of Channel 17 – and the music format was replaced with “total news, sports, information, and special in-depth features – all news, all day,” according to an ad on the day Newsradio 970 was launched.
“In the late '70s and early '80s, WEBR elevated radio-news journalism to new heights by assembling a full-time news staff of 24 persons who delivered award-winning, in-depth coverage of local and regional affairs, as well as national stories,” said one letter to the editor in 1993.
The station boasted Buffalo’s largest radio newsroom for the 16 years it was in operation. News Radio-TV Critic Jeff Simon wrote, “WEBR was a great training ground for journalists and the fuse that lighted a small explosion in local news radio.”
The fact that news departments at WGR, WBEN and WBFO grew was because of the stiff competition from WEBR, which became the highest rated public radio station in the country.
"The legacy of WEBR is of excellence in broadcast journalism," said Kevin Keenan, who made the comments as vice president and program director of WBEN Radio in 1993. "They have the unique ability to give really good stories more exhaustive treatment than commercial stations, and I think they've done that very well."
But that wasn’t enough. Starting in 1991, severe cuts to the state budget hit the bottom line of public broadcasters across the state. In the end, WNED and WEBR lost $1.5 million in state funding. Many of those cuts were absorbed by the AM news operation, cutting the staff in half and scrapping the all-local news format. They also scrapped the WEBR call letters.
From 1993 to 2012, 970 AM was one of Buffalo’s two National Public Radio outlets, and began using the WNED call letters employed by both Channel 17 and 94.5 FM.
In 2012, WNED-AM merged with WBFO – the NPR station that was formerly a service of UB. The AM frequency was sold and has been used to simulcast Christian broadcasting service WDCX-FM since 2012. It uses the call letters WDCZ.
After 27 years, the call letters WEBR returned to the Buffalo market, but on a new frequency. In 2020, 1440 AM – the former WJJL – became WEBR when the Niagara Falls-licensed station moved their studios Kenmore Avenue and the format became more Buffalo-centric.
This collection of television commercials from the early 80s features the reporters and anchors of WEBR inside the station’s North Street studios. Among those featured are Sharon Linstedt, Greg Mott, Jonathan Aiken, Steve Tawa, Sam Anson and John Gill.
Gill’s career in Buffalo radio began 40 years earlier at WGR. His voice is also featured in the voice over on one spot. The other voice over was provided by Al Wallack – one of the many voices of WEBR’s iconic Jazz in the Nighttime, which was also canceled when the all-local news format was dropped in 1993.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.