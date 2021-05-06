 Skip to main content
[BN] Chronicles: Tommy Shannon was Buffalo’s first homegrown Top 40 radio star

60-25 WKBW Tom Shannon studio.jpg

Tom Shannon, in the WKBW air studio.

Maybe more than any other single element, the emergence and dominance of Top 40 rock ‘n’ roll radio helped define what it meant to be a teenager for the Baby Boomer generation.

In Buffalo, the oldest boomers had George “Hound Dog” Lorenz and WEBR’s Hi-Teen emcee Bob Wells during their grammar school years, but by the mid-50s, young local platter spinners began populating the airwaves.

50-101 Tom Shannon Rosary Bishop Ryan 1956.jpg

While Danny and Joey were at The Babcock Boys’ Club and Bishop Timon, Tom Shannon was at Bishop Ryan High, getting one of his first on-air gigs leading the school in the rosary as Fr. Rufus looked on.

The first of those homegrown talents to leave a legacy was the great Tom Shannon, South Buffalo’s breaker of hearts and as smooth a disc jockey as Buffalo, Detroit, Denver, L.A. or anywhere else has ever known.

Tommy Shannon for Queen-O

Tom Shannon appeared in a series of 1964 print ads for Buffalo's Queen-O brand pop.

Smooth, debonair and literally the boy next door, the handsome and ultra-cool Shannon was a graduate of Holy Family grammar school and Bishop Ryan High.

As if owning nights on KB and driving a Corvette convertible wasn’t enough, there was the night Swedish sex-symbol Ann-Margret was in Buffalo on a promotional tour, and hopped in Tommy’s sports car for a date at the trendy Candy Cane Lounge, downtown next door to the Market Arcade.

That was the same nightclub where Shannon met the group that would ultimately become known as “The Rockin’ Rebels,” who would take “Wild Weekend,” their instrumental version of the Tommy Shannon Show theme song, to the national record charts.

60-24 WGR Tom Shannon with wild weekend.jpg

Tom Shannon in the WGR Radio air studio with the Rockin Rebels’ Wild Weekend album.

Shannon started as a weekend jock and fill-in guy, and didn’t even rank high enough to get his own theme song. It’s part of the KB magic that his self-produced, garage-band sounding theme song touting “Top tunes, news and weather, so glad we could get together, on the, Tom Shannon Show” could become a nationwide Top Ten hit.

Shannon was at Fort Dix doing a hitch in the Army when he heard his song come on the radio and almost couldn’t believe it.

“It was so exciting to be a part of Buffalo radio back then,” Tom Shannon said in 1996. “Sometimes the disc jockeys were more popular than the rock stars.”

He was bigger than life hosting the night shift on KB, and Buffalo’s teens couldn’t get enough of Tommy. In 1961, tickets to his “Buffalo Bandstand” TV show on Ch.7 were being counterfeited and new procedures had to be put in place after the number of kids on the dance floor swelled out of control.

60-26 WGR Tom Shannon hit or miss.jpg

While a deejay at WKBW Radio, Tom Shannon hosted Buffalo Bandstand on Channel 7. When he later moved to WGR Radio, he hosted Hit or Miss on Channel 2.

After spending the 60s and the 70s moving around the country and around radio dials, Shannon was back in Buffalo for his 30th grammar school reunion at Holy Family on South Park at Tifft when he stopped by his old home, WKBW.

A week of fill-in work lead to a three year stay towards the end of KB’s run as one of Buffalo’s most dominant radio stations. After spending time as a host on the Shop at Home cable TV network, Tommy made it back for one more turn at the air chair in Buffalo hosting the afternoon drive on Oldies 104 during the 1990s and 2000s.

60-34 WKBW Joey Reynolds Tom Shannon Danny Neaverth.jpg

Joey Reynolds, Tommy Shannon, and Danny Neaverth were all South Buffalo born and raised and were each among Buffalo's most popular radio personalities of the 1960s. 

From the kid who was there at the start of rock ‘n’ roll in the 50s, to the 1960’s “WKBW 6-midnight platter and chatter show” host, to 1997’s deejay with “a warm conversational tone and knowledge of music and performers,” Tom Shannon has been one of the leading voices of Buffalo’s baby boom generation through every stage of life.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

