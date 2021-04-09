[BN] Chronicles: The unlikely return of baseball and the Rockpile, 1979

“The Bills start training camp on about July 10 … leaving only 74 shopping days til training camp,” wrote Erik Brady in the Courier just after the Sabres hit the golf course, continuing, “All of which only means one thing: WE NEED A BASEBALL TEAM.”

But Brady wasn’t optimistic. In fact, he was not only pessimistic – but against pro baseball for practical reasons.

“How can a city which is decommissioning its fireboat, can't find the money for its school system to finish the year, is still paying off improvements on obsolete War Memorial Stadium, is in a county that will be paying off Rich Stadium for years to come and which owns a Memorial Auditorium that is used year round but which still loses money — how can such a city consider building another facility strictly for housing a sports team?” wrote Brady.

“The answer, I submit, is that it can’t.

“Clearly, baseball’s return to Buffalo and the Rockpile never seemed like a sure thing or even the right thing for some.”

An Associated Press article calling War Memorial “the haunted house of professional sports” made papers all over the country, with memories of why the Bisons left town in 1970 still fresh for many.