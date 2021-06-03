[BN] Chronicles: The struggles of Buffalo’s Gay Community through the ‘70s

+2 [BN] Chronicles: When the Buffalo River caught fire It sounds dramatic and impossible – but the Buffalo River caught fire in March 1968.

A state law making sodomy a crime was the primary tool in what police brass called a crackdown and gay men called harassment. There were 12 arrests in the City of Buffalo for consensual sodomy in 1974, 14 in 1975, 30 in 1976, 56 in 1977, and 100 in 1978. That law was used more in Erie County than in the rest of the state combined, including New York City.

At least one local judge said police were taking things too far when officers reported arrests on charges related to homosexual behavior to the employers of those arrested.

In a letter to Buffalo Police officials, Judge Alois C. Mazur called such police action “an attempt to embarrass or punish a defendant who is presumed to be innocent.”

Mazur sent a copy of the letter to a state senate committee that was a watch dog for privacy issues, adding, “you should have cause to wonder whether the results justify the manpower used.”

In response to the judge’s admonishment, Kennedy replied, "I feel very strongly and so does (Police) Commissioner Felicetta, that we have not only a right to alert the public to this ever-present danger – but also a duty.

“We feel we have the full support of the citizens, and those truly interested in a clean city,” said the Buffalo Police Vice commander.