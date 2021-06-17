[BN] Chronicles: The origins of Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival, 1976

As America geared up to celebrate 200 years of freedom and independence with the celebration of the bicentennial in 1976, there were some in Buffalo who weren’t seeing their own stories reflected in the festivities.

Buffalo’s Black federation, BUILD – Build, Unity, Independence, Liberty and Dignity – wanted to focus some attention on the nation’s poor.

“Such a celebration, one that Blacks and other poor persons can identify with, is necessary to remind us of the struggles that our forefathers encountered in the building of this nation,” said William L. Gaiter, then Executive Director of BUILD in a 1975 interview with Courier-Express writer Henry Locke.

Buffalo’s first organized “June Teenth” festival was held on Jefferson Avenue in June 1976. The first two Juneteenth celebrations were centered around War Memorial Stadium. The event was moved to Martin Luther King Park in 1978.

“Juneteenth is not a date or a place, but a spirit,” said Claudia Sims, one of the founding mothers of the event.

“This celebration is necessary because we were kept out of the mainstream of this nation’s history, except for an occasional mention of some accomplishments of a select number of Blacks whose inventions were too great to hide," Gaiter said.