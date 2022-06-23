[BN] Chronicles: The explosion that ended Buffalo’s flour milling dominance, 1972

For decades, there was more flour milled and bagged in Buffalo than anywhere else in the world – but a deadly explosion and fire changed that.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, 1972, an explosion touched off a five-alarm fire at the Pillsbury flour mill on Ganson Street. Six men were killed. The two-block-long structure had been the country’s largest flour mill, and the loss of the building was a “stunning blow” to Buffalo’s flour industry.

“The conflagration raised grave doubts as to whether Buffalo will retain its present prominent position at the hub of international grain milling because the balance of the nulling industry here is unable to handle the hundredweight daily capacity turned out by Pillsbury,” veteran waterfront and transportation reporter Francis J. O’Connell wrote in the Courier-Express.

“Every mill in the area is doing a little bit more business, but none of us has the capacity to take up the slack where Pillsbury is concerned,” one milling executive told O’Connell. More than a quarter of Buffalo’s milling capacity was lost in the fire.

For the year 1971, the Pillsbury mill bagged, on average, 2.85 million pounds of flour a week, mostly into retail-sized 2-, 5-, 10- and 25-pound bags.

Two months after the fire, the downstream impact was already apparent.

“This was employment for the scoopers, for the tugmen, for the seamen and mill men, as well as the railroads and the trucking industry, with an average of 80,000 bushels of wheat milled daily. This represents a lot of business that is lost to the port as a result of the fire,” said John Roberts, president of Local 1286, Grain Elevator Employees.

The fire was another crippling blow to the grain operations in Buffalo – which had been dwindling since the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

There were 54,261,253 bushels of wheat consigned to the port in 1971, compared to 130,175,982 bushels unloaded in 1956, right before the seaway opened.

Much of the work was moved to other milling centers such as Kansas City and Minneapolis, and another once-thriving industry – which gave a unique character to our city – was never the same.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

