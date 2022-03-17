[BN] Chronicles: The all-time record snowfall of March 17, 1936

At the time, Buffalo had never seen more snow over a 24-hour period than it had on St. Patrick’s Day 1936.
A moonlike darkness descended on the city at the noon hour as the heavy, wet snow fell at close to an inch per hour through most of the day. The 19-inch snowfall was the heaviest in the city’s history.
The weight of the snow caused the Peace Bridge Arena – the Fort Erie home of the American Hockey League Buffalo Bisons – to collapse.
As employed by the city, the IRC streetcar service and the railroads, more than 3,000 men spent the next several days clearing the roads and the tracks of the paralyzed city. By the next day, the 25,000 workers of the Depression-era WPA were given shovels with orders to help dig out. But even with all those hands, the heavy snow was difficult to move.
By March 19, Common Council members were demanding the resignation of the department heads responsible for removing the snow.
“There hasn’t been a plow in the Lovejoy District all winter,” complained Council Member Richard Cantlin.
It was because of that storm, a 1958 Buffalo Courier-Express story noted, that the old-timers in Buffalo’s Streets division “kept their fingers crossed” about snow until mid-March.
“We’re not over the hump until St. Patrick’s Day is passed,” one of the old-timers told the Courier, “And then we can’t be too sure after that.”
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.