[BN] Chronicles: The all-time record snowfall of March 17, 1936

At the time, Buffalo had never seen more snow over a 24-hour period than it had on St. Patrick’s Day 1936.

A moonlike darkness descended on the city at the noon hour as the heavy, wet snow fell at close to an inch per hour through most of the day. The 19-inch snowfall was the heaviest in the city’s history.

The weight of the snow caused the Peace Bridge Arena – the Fort Erie home of the American Hockey League Buffalo Bisons – to collapse.

As employed by the city, the IRC streetcar service and the railroads, more than 3,000 men spent the next several days clearing the roads and the tracks of the paralyzed city. By the next day, the 25,000 workers of the Depression-era WPA were given shovels with orders to help dig out. But even with all those hands, the heavy snow was difficult to move.

By March 19, Common Council members were demanding the resignation of the department heads responsible for removing the snow.

“There hasn’t been a plow in the Lovejoy District all winter,” complained Council Member Richard Cantlin.