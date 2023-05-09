“You can always tell true Buffalonians,” read the subheadline of a Buffalo News story about Buffalo accents in 1999. “Just let them speak – and keep an ear out for that famous flat ‘A.’ ”

At the turn of the millennium, Buffalo’s accent was thriving and growing stronger – even though it had evolved through the years.

Nearly every story written about the Buffalo accent during the last 40 years has quoted UB linguistics professor Wolfgang Wolck, who has been studying the way Western New Yorkers speak since he arrived here more than 50 years ago.

“This is something to be proud of; this is our history,” Wolck told News reporter Anthony Violanti in 1986, saying Buffalo is a multiethnic city, and our accent is our “heritage stamp.”

Buffalo is one of America’s oldest immigrant communities, dating back to the completion of the Erie Canal in 1830. A hundred years later, Germans, Poles, Irish and Italians had entrenched themselves as Buffalo’s main European communities. Their native tongues and the ways they learned English in Buffalo have left an imprint still heard in Buffalo’s language patterns today.

In 1986, Wolck said about 30% of Buffalonians still spoke the language of their native people, and a majority of Buffalonians spoke ethnic English with a noticeable trace of an ethnic accent. He had noticed a change over his first 15 years in Buffalo, and since then, over the last 40 years, those ethnic accents have continued to evolve and blend.

For people who have never lived someplace else, it is not always easy to hone in on what distinguishes the Buffalo sound. Through the years, News Arts Critic Jeff Simon has had an ear for the sound, and a readiness in turning a phrase to describe what he hears.

When Kevin O’Connell returned to Buffalo TV after nearly a decade in Los Angeles, Simon was satisfied to hear the Buffalo native’s accent still intact.

“O’Connell (has) a Buffalo accent you could fry chicken wings in,” Simon wrote in 1990.

A few years later, when another Buffalo native weather personality returned home after more than a decade on TV in Miami and New York, Simon wrote about his admiration of her unchanged voice.

“More fun that way,” he wrote about Maria Genero, adding that "her Buffalo ‘A’s’ are still so flat the Sabres could hold practice skates on them.”

Simon added that was “fine with (him).”

The accent has been celebrated among Buffalo-bred television personalities, but over and over again in the pages of The News, actors and actresses, especially on the local stage, have been derided for their flat A sound. One 1988 review of a Studio Arena production complemented one actress’ “fine job” in a role, but added that “her Buffalo accent really stands out among the cast.”

So, what are we supposed to think about our accent?

Austin M. Fox, the father of Buffalo’s Preservation Movement, wrote about “Buffalonese” in the Courier-Express in 1982.

“If you pronounce (Mary, merry and marry) the same way,” he wrote, “you could have learned English in Buffalo.”

As the chairman of the English Department at Nichols School, Fox spent a few hundred words pointing out how some pronunciations and grammatical structures differ in common Buffalo usage, things such as adding an “s” to anyway and a “t” to across. But, just as he spent a lifetime working to preserve Buffalo’s architectural heritage, he thought our particular – and sometimes peculiar – brand of English was worth saving, too.

“For all its vagaries and shortcomings,” Fox wrote, “Buffalonese is vital (and) colorful.”

Wolck, the man who has done more to define Buffalo’s linguistic sound than anyone else, agreed with that sentiment, and added that it seems to be the “Buffalo thing to do,” to love our sound. He pointed out that the people who are aware of their accent seemed to embrace it.

“I sense an attitude of pride, rather than embarrassment, about the city and use of language," Wolck said. "I think that’s a good thing for all of us in Buffalo.”