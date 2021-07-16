[BN] Chronicles: Remembering when an instant party was only a beer ball away

Through the 80s and 90s, when there were more than five Buffalo guys gathered – there was a high probability that a beer ball was there, too. A search of suburban Buffalo basements, garages and junk drawers would likely still turn up hundreds of the reusable taps needed to pour the brew.

The marketing would make you think that beer balls were used only by suburban dads at First Communion parties – but it would be no surprise to nearly anyone who ever filled their cup with suds from a beer ball that along with kegs, beer balls were specifically banned from Canisius College dorms.

A SUNY Brockport administrator lived in a dorm room for a semester and reported rowdiness, “students crocked out of their minds, parties at all hours” and the occasional beer ball sailing past his window on its way to the ground.

Aside from pitching them out of dorm windows, the empty five-gallon, beer bottle-colored plastic spheres were put to plenty of imaginative household uses. Early packaging suggested the ball could be crafted into a planter, a light or a popcorn bowl, and the ideas took off from there.

Through the 80s and 90s, half a beer ball attached underneath a bird feeder – to keep the squirrels out – wasn’t an entirely unusual sight around Western New York.