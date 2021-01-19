[BN] Chronicles: Reliving Bills glory through sounds of the past

With each successive win, more people hop on the Bills bandwagon – and more memories flow from the last time the Bills captured the hearts of so many Western New Yorkers.

In the same way we’re reaching to the backs of our closets for clothes we haven’t seen since the stadium in Orchard Park was named Rich – many of us are pulling up fragments of songs and voices and memories that haven’t been kindled in years.

With that in mind, we’ve dipped into the Buffalo Stories audio archive vault to find some classic Buffalo Bills-related audio – some of which hasn’t been heard in decades.

Respect the Bills

An Aretha Franklin-inspired song featuring lyrics written about the late '80s teams, with Van Miller highlights mixed in, as well as the well-remembered lyric “R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Jim Kelly pass to Andre Reed.” This played often on Magic 102.

Fred Smerlas and Jim Haslett promote their radio show on WBEN

Buffalo Bills Fred Smerlas and Jim Haslett joined WBEN Sports Director John Murphy for a raucous weekly call-in show during Bills season in the early '80s.

Van Stan seat promos

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month