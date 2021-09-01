[BN] Chronicles: Pine Hill, Cheektowaga, around 1920

This postcard created by J. Bianchi & Son Monuments of Quality shows five different places around what is today Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

The Pine Ridge Hotel was on the corner at 2410 Genesee St. The longtime landmark at the intersection was owned by Henry Lieder and served Lang’s “Old German” Beer.

John Stake’s Hotel was on Genesee Street near the corner as well. Stake came to Buffalo from Germany at the age of 10 and spent most of the next 59 years running the Pine Hill spot also known as “Stake’s Hall.”

Conrad Forbach came to Buffalo from Germany in 1890, opening the Pine Ridge Greenhouse on Pine Ridge Road soon thereafter. He moved his business to 993 Kensington Ave. in 1920.

The photo labelled “The Ridge Road” shows the Pine Ridge Road residence of Buffalo flour magnate George Urban Jr. Among other milestones, it is the spot where legend has it Buffalonians first pushed Grover Cleveland to run for President.

At the center of the card is the home of J. Bianchi & Son Monuments of Quality. John Bianchi started the business at 2372 Genesee St. in 1906. The dealer of tombstones and burial monuments was eventually run by son Joseph, who died in 1968.

Today, the corner of Pine Hill and Genesee is dominated by a Rite Aid and a Tim Hortons.

