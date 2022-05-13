 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

[BN] Chronicles: Operation Rescue makes Buffalo ground zero in the abortion debate, 1992

spring of life arrests.jpg

Anti-abortion protestors being arrested during the 1992 Spring of Life protest in Buffalo. 
Twenty years ago this week, Western New York was still reeling from the weekslong “Spring of Life” protest staged in Buffalo by militant anti-abortion group Operation Rescue. Thousands of activists from all sides of the issue poured into the city from all over the country.

The protests and counterprotests racked up $250,000 in police overtime in Buffalo. With 597 arrests of anti-abortion protesters – most for blocking access to Buffalo’s six abortion-providing offices and clinics – about 120 people were held for weeks in the Connecticut Street Armory after refusing to pay bail. There were 18 arrests of abortion rights protesters.

Among the targets of the protests was Dr. Barnett Slepian – who was killed six years later by militant anti-abortionist James Kopp.

On most days, the protesters – organized by Binghamton anti-abortion activist Randall Terry – were outnumbered by counterdemonstrators. Lines of shield-carrying, helmeted police officers worked to keep the two sides apart during the demonstrations.

Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin welcomed the protests, which gained national attention for Buffalo. Most of that attention was not complimentary.

“Persistent hard times have shrunk everything in Buffalo except the good fortunes of the professional football team,” read one Associated Press story written on the first day of the protest and printed in hundreds of newspapers around the country. “The city’s population has dropped from 580,000 to 328,000 in the last four decades, and downtown merchants have fled to suburban malls. The government is facing a budget crisis, and emboldened drug gangs recently have been blamed for several drive-by shootings of police stations.”

The article went on to call the Spring of Life protests the “most disruptive force that Buffalo has encountered since the War of 1812,” when the Village of Buffalo was burned to the ground.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

