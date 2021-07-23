[BN] Chronicles: Lackawanna Steel laborers martyred in the fight to organize, 1919

The story ends with two dead steel workers, including one who’d just come home as a hero from fighting in France. But the signing of the armistice to end World War I is where the story begins.
In 1919, as the 9,000 workers at Lackawanna Steel saw their wages slashed 36% with the end of war, the American Federation of Labor built a headquarters a block away from the mammoth plant and put Lackawanna Steel (which would merge with Bethlehem Steel in 1922) on notice that they were set to organize and negotiate on behalf of the workforce.
Almost immediately, industry-friendly newspapers such as the Buffalo Commercial began trying to split workers among those born in the United States and those born elsewhere.
“Perhaps an interesting feature is the fact that Americans at the plant are satisfied with conditions at the plant, generally speaking. Demand for a strike cropped up among the foreigners,” the Commercial reported after a unanimous strike vote by those who had joined unions.
“English speaking employees will remain at work,” an anonymous company official said.
Right next to the Lackawanna strike vote story, the Buffalo Morning Express ran a story about a feared “wave of Bolshevism” that could strike the U.S. at any point. The attempts by admittedly biased newspaper editors to move public opinion against the strikers and against unionism was thinly veiled, if veiled at all.
AFL organizers said the move toward a strike was made as plant officials refused to negotiate with a committee of employees about wages and working conditions. All of the 500 men who were fired leading up to the eventual strike were pro-union, but the company blamed the layoffs on slowdowns in the need for steel.
Five days before the strike deadline, Lackawanna’s police chief called in the State Police for help.
“We only have 20 policemen on our force and the assistance of the state constabulary will be necessary if the strike is called,” Chief Roy Gilson said. “I am taking no chances. I will do everything in my power to protect life and property.”
When the strike day came, as many of 70% of workers (union numbers) or 50% of workers (company numbers) hit the picket lines.
At the AC Theater, on the corner of Electric and Kirby Streets, there were 3,000 men at a meeting, which spilled out into the streets surrounding the place. Police officers on the scene listened and watched – but found no need for action at the meeting they called quiet and orderly.
“I want you men to understand distinctly, before I go any further, that we want no violence of any kind,” strike chairman Henry Streifler said. “Just keep away from the plants, and remember that it will do no good to call men vile names.”
“Union labor will never win or has never won a strike with club or dynamite,” W.J. Griffith of the AFL said.
The smokestacks of the Lackawanna Steel plant were smokeless to start the second day of the strike, and workers from the Rogers-Brown Steel Co., the Buffalo Slag Company and the Donner Steel Co. all joined the strike.
There were several calls of disorder and attacks on men trying to cross the picket lines and enter the Lackawanna plant. After three riot calls – and the chief of police being hit in the chest by a brick – horse-mounted state police were called in.
As the strike gained traction with other steel and iron companies, it began to spread to affiliated industries as well. The switchmen of the South Buffalo Railroad – which served the Lackawanna plant – also went on strike, hastening the plant’s shutdown.
A widening of the strike upped the stakes for steel companies.
“I am reliably informed that the union organizers are working to organize the men on the ore docks,” said W.H. Donner, President of Donner Steel Co. on South Park Avenue at the Buffalo River, during the second day of the September strike. “If this is done, it will mean a closing down of the steel industry here until next winter.”
Around 5:30 in the afternoon on the strike’s second day, private guards from inside the Lackawanna plant ordered 3,000 strikers back as two men tried to leave the plant’s Gate 3 to a shower of rocks and sticks.
In the melee, several men in the front of the strikers moved toward the plant. Shots rang out from inside the plant gates.
“A volley of bullets was fired into the crowd by plant guards stationed behind the fence circling the plant property,” reported the Buffalo Times, and “death was written into the strike before the second day was over.”
Even as a three-year-old boy was injured and two men were killed by the gun fire, seven men in the crowd were arrested by Lackawanna and state police as the private cops moved back into the plant. The gunfire shot out the windows of Edmund Ryszka’s nearby shop – just missing him and his five-year-old daughter inside.
Dead at the scene was Casimir Mazurek, 24 years old. He had been wounded twice while serving two years in the Second Division in France. He’d been working at the plant for only two months when he was gunned down by the company’s private policemen.
Both Mazurek and another man who ultimately died were taken to Lackawanna’s Moses Taylor Hospital – which was named after a Lackawanna Steel executive.
Maciecz Buczkowski was the other man killed. He died after languishing for 12 hours with a gunshot wound to the head.
More than 7,000 people escorted Mazurek’s body from St. Barbara Church to Holy Cross Cemetery.
The medical examiner listed the cause of death for both men as homicide.
“Statements are to be taken from witnesses of the shooting and if these statements establish the identity of the persons responsible for the bloodshed, there will be arrests, (Chief Gilson) declared,” the Buffalo Enquirer reported.
But there were no arrests. The deaths took the spirit out of the strike, and there was little union action at the Ridge Road plant until the next world war – when Bethlehem Steel refused to pay workers the wages ordered for steelworkers by the federal government. With the history of the 1919 deaths on their minds, workers fought for and won new rights in 1941.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.