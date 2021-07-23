[BN] Chronicles: Lackawanna Steel laborers martyred in the fight to organize, 1919

“Union labor will never win or has never won a strike with club or dynamite,” W.J. Griffith of the AFL said.

The smokestacks of the Lackawanna Steel plant were smokeless to start the second day of the strike, and workers from the Rogers-Brown Steel Co., the Buffalo Slag Company and the Donner Steel Co. all joined the strike.

There were several calls of disorder and attacks on men trying to cross the picket lines and enter the Lackawanna plant. After three riot calls – and the chief of police being hit in the chest by a brick – horse-mounted state police were called in.

As the strike gained traction with other steel and iron companies, it began to spread to affiliated industries as well. The switchmen of the South Buffalo Railroad – which served the Lackawanna plant – also went on strike, hastening the plant’s shutdown.

A widening of the strike upped the stakes for steel companies.

“I am reliably informed that the union organizers are working to organize the men on the ore docks,” said W.H. Donner, President of Donner Steel Co. on South Park Avenue at the Buffalo River, during the second day of the September strike. “If this is done, it will mean a closing down of the steel industry here until next winter.”