[BN] Chronicles: Jew Murphy’s Omega Café was Buffalo’s coolest hangout

Bing Crosby’s Buffalo hangout was Jew Murphy’s, dating back to the time when he was the featured singer with the Paul Whiteman Orchestra in the 1920s.
The Omega Café opened in 1923 by Harry Berger – a Jewish man who earned (and loved) the nickname “Jew Murphy” while running an Irish bar.
For the next 60 years, Jew Murphy’s Omega Café was regular host to elite entertainers like Crosby and nearly every other big act that came through town, as well as local musicians and actors who’d swing by the green-brick tavern on Pearl Street near Chippewa.
Jack Yellen – the famed Buffalo songwriter of the '20s and '30s – was a big fan of the joint and talked about it in the Courier-Express in 1970.
“…the last relic of Buffalo's whoopee era during Prohibition, when our town was reputed to be one of the hottest spots between New York's Gay White Way and San Francisco's Barbary Coast. To the Omega came those who preferred their fun in a lower key. There was no jazz band, no Charleston dancing and no singing waiters. The music came from a piano in the balcony where the best of steaks, chops and roasts were served to Buffalo's VIP's in a quiet, homey atmosphere.
“In charge of the kitchen was Murph's wife, Annie, who knew exactly how each patron liked his meat, salad and ride dishes. Socialites who dropped in for a snack after the theater found themselves at tables adjoining those of the musical and dramatic stars whom they had seen at Shea's or the Teck earlier in the evening, and the walls were covered with autographed photos of the public's favorites.”
One of Yellen’s friends was Marian Healy. They’d met when she was selling sheet music and playing the piano for customers at Kresge’s 5 & 10 downtown. Eventually the sheet music display was replaced with Elvis Presley records. She started playing each night at Jew Murphy’s – which she did for 36 years, until only weeks before her death in 1974 at the age of 78, when she was remembered as Buffalo’s Grand Lady of Music.
The late 1970s saw Jew Murphy’s hanging on for the beginning of the rebirth of Buffalo’s Theater District, but city fathers saw the land it sat on as too valuable for the future of the city to play home to a dusty old gin mill. The place was torn down in the mid-'80s, and the Augsburger parking ramp now covers the spot.
But the place didn’t go down without a fight from owner Ronald Krebs.
“Murphy's Omega Café is looked upon by everyone who comes here as a place that ought to keep going, that needs to be kept going for reasons of historic delight and nostalgic memory,” he wrote to city community development commissioner Larry Quinn. “It is hardly necessary to identify areas where businesses such as my own, across the country and throughout the world, have been saved because of their uniqueness and historic value.
“It has been puzzling to me why there has been so little interest and concern about saving Murphy’s. I do not understand or see why it is that the City of Buffalo is able to give up with less than a tear and a tug at its own heartstrings, such a place as this.”
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.