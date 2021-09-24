[BN] Chronicles: Jew Murphy’s Omega Café was Buffalo’s coolest hangout

One of Yellen’s friends was Marian Healy. They’d met when she was selling sheet music and playing the piano for customers at Kresge’s 5 & 10 downtown. Eventually the sheet music display was replaced with Elvis Presley records. She started playing each night at Jew Murphy’s – which she did for 36 years, until only weeks before her death in 1974 at the age of 78, when she was remembered as Buffalo’s Grand Lady of Music.

The late 1970s saw Jew Murphy’s hanging on for the beginning of the rebirth of Buffalo’s Theater District, but city fathers saw the land it sat on as too valuable for the future of the city to play home to a dusty old gin mill. The place was torn down in the mid-'80s, and the Augsburger parking ramp now covers the spot.

But the place didn’t go down without a fight from owner Ronald Krebs.

“Murphy's Omega Café is looked upon by everyone who comes here as a place that ought to keep going, that needs to be kept going for reasons of historic delight and nostalgic memory,” he wrote to city community development commissioner Larry Quinn. “It is hardly necessary to identify areas where businesses such as my own, across the country and throughout the world, have been saved because of their uniqueness and historic value.

“It has been puzzling to me why there has been so little interest and concern about saving Murphy’s. I do not understand or see why it is that the City of Buffalo is able to give up with less than a tear and a tug at its own heartstrings, such a place as this.”

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.