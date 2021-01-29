[BN] Chronicles: Jan. 29 marked Carnation Day in honor of William McKinley

In the years following the assassination of President William McKinley, his birthday – Jan. 29th – became a sort of civic holiday in Buffalo, marked by citizens wearing McKinley’s favorite flower, the carnation.
Even before his time as president, McKinley was well-known for wearing a carnation in his lapel. Shortly before he was fatally shot in Buffalo, he took the carnation he’d been wearing from his buttonhole and gave it to a little girl he met while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in Sept. 1901.
Four months later, Buffalonians wore the first carnations on McKinley’s birthday on Jan. 29, 1902, in memory of the slain leader. The phenomenon spread quickly around Buffalo and around the country.
Florists would order as many as 10,000 carnations to be prepared for demand on the day.
In 1904, reporters observed that every mailman leaving Buffalo’s Federal building and every downtown street car conductor “wore the blossoms with total disregard for political or religious faith, participating in the observance of the day.”
“While there is an element of commercialism attached to the sale of these carnations by the florists … the buyers purchase the carnation out of pure respect and reverence for one of the best Presidents the United States has ever had and whose life ebbed away in the city seven years ago,” reported the Buffalo Enquirer in 1908.
“The McKinley spirit was in the air everywhere,” the Enquirer continued, describing paintings, photographs and busts of the slain president, decorated with carnations and on display all over the city.
The Union Rescue Mission kept the flower-wearing tradition going as a fundraiser, until the cost of carnations and the fall-off in donations made it difficult to continue. In 1911, the Buffalo Times reported, “In the downtown streets yesterday, the favorite flower of the late President was visible in the buttonholes of the majority of pedestrians.” The event netted more than $1000 that year, but two years later, the group had to trash about 4,000 unsold carnations.
The tradition petered out during the years of World War I. When the Courier-Express did a story about Carnation Day in 1967, none of the half-dozen local florists they contacted had ever heard of wearing carnations on Jan. 29, and none had ever received any requests for the flower on that date.
“The custom is as dead as last summer’s roses,” wrote Courier-Express reporter Joseph P. Ritz.