[BN] Chronicles: Jan. 29 marked Carnation Day in honor of William McKinley

In the years following the assassination of President William McKinley, his birthday – Jan. 29th – became a sort of civic holiday in Buffalo, marked by citizens wearing McKinley’s favorite flower, the carnation.

Even before his time as president, McKinley was well-known for wearing a carnation in his lapel. Shortly before he was fatally shot in Buffalo, he took the carnation he’d been wearing from his buttonhole and gave it to a little girl he met while visiting the Pan-American Exposition in Sept. 1901.

Four months later, Buffalonians wore the first carnations on McKinley’s birthday on Jan. 29, 1902, in memory of the slain leader. The phenomenon spread quickly around Buffalo and around the country.

Florists would order as many as 10,000 carnations to be prepared for demand on the day.

In 1904, reporters observed that every mailman leaving Buffalo’s Federal building and every downtown street car conductor “wore the blossoms with total disregard for political or religious faith, participating in the observance of the day.”