[BN] Chronicles: Is it kummelweck or kimmelweck?

From the [BN] Chronicles mailbag comes a query from R.O.:
I'm curious which side you are on: kimmelweck or kümmelweck? I'm tempted to go total avoidance and use weck.
There isn’t a clear, definitive answer on this one – but there is plenty of history to review.
The first time the word comes up in The News is July 3, 1888, in a poem about Independence Day, which read in part:
No decent saloons, and no snuff for a sneeze.
No “kimmel-wecks,” lagers, or limburger cheese.
Poetry aside, the rolls covered in coarse salt and caraway seeds were serious business in the 19th century. In 1894, Genesee Street baker Gottfried Strasser was arrested after severely beating a 10-year-old boy who stole a couple of rolls off of a delivery wagon.
“While he was gone, several boys climbed upon the wagon, stole two kimmelwecks, and ran away.”
Strasser caught one of the boys near the corner of Main and Lafayette, kicking him in the back and punching him in the head. Patrolman George Smith was called in to make the arrest in the kimmelweck caper.
A 1919 Buffalo Commercial story talks about parties where they “eat the festive kummelwecks filled with ham and cheese,” but no beef is mentioned. In fact, in the earliest days of the roll’s popularity, the most popular “meat” in a weck sandwich might not have been meat at all.
Years later, Karl Gerbracht remembered growing up on Jefferson between Genesee and Clinton in the heart of one of Buffalo’s great German districts around 1900. He and his friends would save up until they had 2 cents apiece so they could head to one of the many neighborhood German bakeries.
“You went in the evening because that was when the baking was done, and the kummelweck you bought with one of the pennies came hot from the oven,” Gerbracht recalled in 1944. “Your other penny went to the grocery store that kept open in the evening. There you bought a dill pickle, and then you had the makings of a weck-dill sandwich.”
No need for a pop, Gerbracht said. “The liquid of the dill furnished all the liquid needed.”
Early mentions are split between the two spellings, even when it’s a proper name. Around the turn of the last century, there was a team of East Side German bowlers that went by “Kimmelwecks” or “Kummelwecks,” depending on which newspaper account of the match you might have read.
Judging by the mentions in The News, Courier-Express, Buffalo Commercial and Buffalo Times, there has never been a consensus spelling, although kimmelweck always seems to be the slightly more popular variant since that first print mention more than 130 years ago.
Even more popular than either spelling is the “total avoidance” route. Just plain old weck has been the most popular name for the roll and as a part of the “beef on weck” sandwich name. So popular, in fact, that longtime Buffalo radio station WNIA changed its call letters to WECK. The station’s earliest logo was – you guessed it – a stylized caraway-seeded roll.
It’s also necessary that we mention the moderately popular "beef on wick" variant, which has appeared on plenty of menus through the years – but is mostly met with derision by those who are serious about the debate.
Lewis Baum weighed in on the weck vs. wick controversy in a letter to the Courier-Express in 1982. He might have been the closest we’ve ever had to an authority on the matter. Thoroughly a Buffalonian, Baum spent 38 years working at Buffalo’s General Mills plant, where he helped mill the flour that was used in making the rolls.
Just as importantly, Baum was born and raised in Germany. He brought his combined knowledge to the kummelweck/kimmelweck/weck/wick controversy and made his case very clearly:
“Weck has wiggled its way onto the menus of many restaurants here. Weck is the German word for roll. A variety of these baked items are available in this area such as Kaiser rolls, and where else was there a Kaiser as the ruling monarch but in Germany until 1918.
“Kummelweck is frequently butchered into kimmelweck and kuemmelweck is even more correct. But it is kummel, not kimmel, and in any case, the origin of the well-known weck roll is German. It is pronounced like the English words neck or deck.
“When we refer to the delicious baked item as “wick,” we mix it up with the cord in a candle, which naturally would not taste so good.”
So, the German-Buffalonian says kummel is better than kimmel, but neither are correct. Both, however, are better than wick.
I always write “kimmelweck,” probably because that’s what was written on the sign when Grandma Coyle (whose mother’s maiden name was Greiner) would send me as a 6- or 7-year-old up to B-Kwik to buy kaiser and kimmelweck rolls for dinner.
If your half-German grandma sent you for “kummelwecks,” that’s probably what you call them, and I think either spelling is probably just fine. So long as you don’t skimp on the horseradish.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Judge High School.