[BN] Chronicles: Elvis in Buffalo, 1957

While this past weekend’s top box office draw “Elvis” takes some liberties with the life of the “king of rock ‘n’ roll,” a look back at Elvis Presley’s 1957 visit to Buffalo fits into the energy created in the film.

An announcement of the concert in the Niagara Gazette seemed to borrow heavily from whatever announcement would have been sent by the Presley camp.

“The guitar playing, singing sensation, hero to legions of teenagers, will hit Buffalo with a package of his own hand-picked troupers and musicians, marking his farewell appearance before going into the military service.”

Ticket prices were $2, $2.75, and $3.50 – which comes to about $21, $29, and $37 in 2022 dollars. Like most events at Memorial Auditorium, from Buffalo Bisons hockey games to Canisius Basketball games to the circus and most concerts, tickets were sold at Mathias Cigar Shop on Main Street. In Niagara Falls, tickets were sold at Ramblin’ Lou’s Record Ranch, where Ramblin’ Lou Shriver held court when he hosted mornings on WHLD Radio in Niagara Falls. These ads show what a poster for the concert might have looked like – not like the 1970s recreation posters which have been floating around flea markets and online auctions for years.

Both the Courier-Express and The News reviewed the concert. Dick Hirsch was there for the Courier – and he didn’t take the event too seriously.

“At 9:52 last night an ear-splitting soprano ovation set the very foundations of Memorial Auditorium.

“Elvis Presley sauntered onto the floodlit stage and grinned a sheepish grin. The roar increased. And Elvis grinned.

“For three solid minutes, like the high-pitched whines of a squadron of jet-planes, they screamed.

“Elvis held up his hand for silence. He muttered something that was lost in the frenzy. Then he twitched his well-publicized pelvis.

“His gargantuan mop of hair spilled over his forehead. He cuddled the mike. He snickered at the gallery behind the bunting-draped stage. Young girls squeezed their temples with their hands as if in sublime agony. Elvis himself appeared as though afflicted by a serious case of stomach cramps.”

While the review took on a fun tone, Hirsch did give Presley his due.

“Through it all, Elvis, Tennessee’s gift to teen-agers, played his part to the hilt. He is an amazing phenomenon and he had the giant audience in the palm of his hand.”

Hirsch also put an observation in print that seemed to foretell of the story told in the film currently in theaters.

“(Elvis) was shepherded throughout by a portly, smiling gentleman named Col. Tom Parker of Madison, TN. Parker is Presley's manager and discoverer. He looks like what he is – a man carrying a pot of gold under his arm.”

The review in The News by Sylvan Fox – who later won a Pulitzer Prize while working at the New York Telegram – read much the same.

“For 30 minutes, the gyrating, grimacing, guitarist–singer stomped and wove his way about the small stage in Memorial Auditorium, bringing his predominantly feminine audience to a fever pitch of excitement that expressed itself in incredibly earsplitting screams and a fervor of arm-waving.”

Fox also quoted Col. Tom Parker, before trying to explain the Elvis allure himself.

“Elvis' performance is a vast emotional catharsis for thousands of teen-agers who have found in this 22-year-old former truck driver something that answers, in a vague and ephemeral way, their longings and strivings.”

While one ten-year-old West Side girl called Presley “the coolest cat on earth,” Fox noted the difference between Elvis on- and offstage.

Offstage, he wrote, “he is quiet-spoken, with aquiline boyish features, dark eyes and the tousled hair and long side burns that have become trademarks. He answers questions with ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, sir.’ ”

That night, about 175 Buffalo police officers separated that quiet boy from about 10,000 of his screaming fans.

Years later, one devoted Elvis fan remembered the concert, but not the music.

“From the time he walked on the stage until the time he walked off. we didn't hear one sound he made – just screams,” he said.

Presley returned to Buffalo for two shows to open his 1972 tour and again in 1976 – a year before his death at the age of 42.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

