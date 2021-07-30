[BN] Chronicles: Clint Buehlman’s last show, 1977

It was 44 years ago this week, on July 29, 1977, that Clint Buehlman ended his 46-year reign Buffalo’s top-rated “AM-MC.”
He signed on as WGR’s morning host in 1930 before moving to WBEN in 1943.
He was bigger than life hosting the night shift on KB, and Buffalo’s teens couldn’t get enough of Tommy.
Buehlman was forced into retirement by WBEN and The Buffalo Evening News. He was very slow to warm to modern radio and to rock ‘n’ roll, regularly telling listeners that on his show, he doesn’t let "silly charts decide what good music is and what should be played like the other stations do.”
“I still like Lawrence Welk,” Buehlman said after retiring. “If there’s one thing I hate, it’s lousy rock ‘n’ roll.”
Clearly bitter and disappointed about the way radio and music had changed and essentially forced his layoff, Buehlman spent his final show playing the music he liked – mentioning often that listeners could understand every word of the singing.
“I’m madder than hell – at no one in particular,” Buehlman told News Radio & TV Critic Jeff Simon.
Called “Buffalo’s zany philosopher king” by News reporter Margaret Sullivan in 1980, Shane Brother Shane – the Cosmic Cowboy – spun records and waxed philosophical on Buffalo's radio stations.
That’s generally the same scolding sort of attitude he had with listeners during the infamous Blizzard of 1977, and critics point to his lackluster performance during the storm as a big reason why he was shown the door.
It was the most crucial hour for Buffalo radio in a generation, and the biggest name in the history of the institution had missed the mark.
“I never felt so important or so terrible all at the same time,” Buehlman said in the final moments of his regular morning show broadcast, barely able to hold back tears – which were clearly visible in the television coverage of the moment. “It would have been easier for them to say, ‘He died with his boots on.’ ”
The fact that he’s choking down emotion makes some of Buehlman’s chatter a bit choppy – but the music he plays, the opinions he offers and the real friendship shown between Buehlman, his newsman Jack Ogilvie, and his engineer Tom Whalen – all of whom had been starting at 6am together for more than 25 years – gives a great glimpse of how generations of Buffalonians started their mornings.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.