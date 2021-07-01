[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo's nightly Pan-Am fireworks, 1901

Imagine having never seen fireworks before – but having experienced them by reading newspaper descriptions of the pops, flashes and sizzles. The imaginations of Buffalonians were ignited during the lead up to the Pan American Exposition in 1901 by promoting “the grandest display ever devised for the amusement of man.”

Buffalo's “Mid-Summer Nights’ Aquatic Carnival of Fire” was orchestrated by Pain’s Fireworks, a company with roots dating back to the 1600s in London. Pain’s became popular in this country with its big exhibitions at New York’s Manhattan Beach and Coney Island.

With displays three nights a week centered over what is now Hoyt Lake, display manager Col. Skiff explained all the barges, launches and gondolas on the lake will be outlined in Pain’s prismatic fairy lamps and festooned with Japanese and Chinese lanterns “the like of which has never been seen in Buffalo.”

“The whole surface of the water will be illuminated with colored fires and floating beacons,” reported The Buffalo Evening News.

In the days before spectacular color photography could reproduce the majesty and vibrance of a fireworks display, a July, 1901 article in The News spent about a thousand words describing each piece of ordinance that was to be a part of that evening’s display.