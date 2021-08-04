[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo’s industrial jobs outlook, 1976

There may have been some denial about the state of Buffalo’s industrial strength in the 70s.

In 1976, the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce published MetroScene magazine as “the most complete book of its kind ever published in Western New York. It represents an attempt to condense and present under a single cover, the most pertinent of the voluminous information available on all aspects of life in this major metropolitan area.”

Across 80 pages, the magazine presents almanac-style information about Buffalo. The information is interesting, but so are the photos – not just because they show life in Western New York more than four decades ago, but also because of the landmarks selected to be included as photos.

Right off the bat, the Chamber of Commerce wanted people interested in Buffalo to know about our industry.

“The robust economy of the major industrial center that is Buffalo and Western New York is built on basics – steel, grain, automotive, transportation, power, and people – and strengthened by a diversity of manufacturing operations that turns out products ranging from golf balls to space craft,” starts the business scene section.

This page shows “firms in selected industries employing 1500 or more persons.”

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

