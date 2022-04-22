[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo’s ancient history

The City of Buffalo was chartered 190 years ago this week, and so we begin a several-week look back at the thousands of years of history before Buffalo became Buffalo.

Starting about 20,000 years ago, the glaciers that covered Western New York started receding, forming the Great Lakes along the way. Then, around 10,000 years ago, a phenomenon that Buffalonians of our current day and age can appreciate helped lure the first nomadic hunters and gatherers to the Niagara Frontier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Just as we expect to find garbage, debris, and shopping carts as our giant piles of compacted snow and ice melt in the spring – the edge of the glacial deposit left rich and fertile land as it slowly melted.

Those early wandering native people began to wear a footpath into the earth along the melted crust from the last Ice Age. Running roughly from the mouth of Buffalo Creek east through Williamsville, Clarence and into Batavia, the path was used through the millennia and continues to be used more or less today – as Main Street.

Among the pre-historic peoples who were the first to call our area home where the Laurentian, Lamoka and Woodland peoples. Some stopped wandering and started making pottery and cultivating the land, including those who made campfires about 5,000 years ago – the remains of which were found in Grand Island.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.