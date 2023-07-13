As long as there have been Italians in Buffalo, newspapers have been writing about Italian festivals. Each Italian Catholic parish or transplanted Italian community often held many religious-based celebrations and festivals that mirrored those celebrated back in Italy.

In the neighborhood that stood in the area now known as Canalside – but then known as “The Hooks” or, generally, Canal Street (which was later renamed Dante Place), the 1926 celebration of St. Joseph of Bagheria’s feast day was highlighted by a procession of more than a thousand people. Mass and veneration at Mount Carmel church were at the core of the celebration, but the Buffalo Courier described children who “ducked from the crowded apartments of tenement houses, gleefully braved the rain to purchase from the many stands delectable Italian confections or other delicacies – some in the guise of American hot dogs.”

Before City Hall was built, and when the neighborhood immediately to the west of Niagara Square was thriving, St. Anthony’s was another hub of activity. The Buffalo Commercial reported on the celebration of the "Festa Madonna Della Aussunta," the Feast of the Assumption:

“The Italians of Buffalo are celebrating in the same manner as their countrymen over on the shores of the Mediterranean – with feasting and fireworks and general rejoicing."

The Buffalo Courier’s description of the 1922 Madonna of the Bridge celebration at the foot of Court Street sounded a lot like what Buffalonians will see at this weekend’s Italian Festival on Hertel Avenue.

“Gayly deck booths, from which floated shrill cries of vendors, were scattered everywhere. In avenues between the booths a restless, merry throng meandered back and forth, laughing and gesticulating,” the Courier reported.

It was the flavor of those old-time festivals that the organizers of the first modern Italian Festival were trying to bring back to Connecticut Street in 1976.

“We’re trying to revive the old St. Anthony’s tradition. We are trying to recapture the old ways of bringing people together,” said Chuck Griffasi, the chairman of the first event, a few weeks before it was held. He told Buffalo Evening News reporter Karen Brady: “St. Anthony used to have this big Italian festival here every year. There would be bocce games, finger games, a roulette wheel, all this pastry – and the big St. Anthony parade.”

The event was a success – not only in attendance, but with the charm and flavor that was brought back to West Side streets. More than 200,000 people attended the second annual event in 1977. The Courier-Express described the festival this way:

"Despite the festival’s modem trappings, including traffic congestion in the area and Ferris wheel rides, there is still something fetchingly Old World about it, with the sidewalk merchants and the tempting scents of sausages and chicken cacciatore hanging in the air."

From almost the beginning, there has been tension between cultural and religious interests and interests wanting to plan a more broadly appealing summer street festival. In 1982, when two main sponsors of the original festival squabbled over planned donations to Holy Angels church, then-Niagara District Councilman Joel Giambra took over the event with plans of making it more culture and less carnival. Retired State Supreme Court Ernest Colucci was brought in to mediate a solution, and the festival took place on Connecticut Street.

Then, in 1988, another group planned and organized the first “Greater Buffalo Italian Heritage and Food Festival” on Hertel Avenue. West Side organizers of the original event were not on board, and even ran an ad in The Buffalo News in an attempt to distance themselves from the new event, which they called a carnival.

The festival has gone through several changes, including venue shifts over the last few years, and now has settled back on Hertel Avenue, but this weekend is for the sounds of Italian music ringing out and the taste of cannoli on everyone’s lips. As one of the combatants in an early '80s Italian Festival beef said, “We decided let’s build something, instead of tearing it down. Most of these people are people we’ve known for years. This wasn’t so much a dispute over philosophy as a dispute among people. Everybody who does things wants to do them their own way.”