[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo in the 1940s – before the I-190

Before the 190.jpg
When the New York State Thruway built the Niagara Extension of the Thruway from I-90 up through Lewiston, the super highway that would eventually be numbered “Interstate-190” used land that already had been designated for transportation. From downtown north, I-190 was built in the bed of the old Erie Canal.

South of downtown, as the undated photo at the top of the story shows, the land that would eventually become part of the interstate system was covered with railroad tracks.

In the lower left corner of the large photo is Dan Montgomery’s – owned by one of Buffalo’s most prosperous Black citizens.

The spot where the restaurant once stood is on what is now a desolate stretch of Exchange Street just south of Sahlen Field and the new Amtrak terminal.

3 Fairmont Creamery.jpg

The bridge about half way up the photo is at Michigan Avenue, and the taller building on the right side of the tracks is the Fairmont Creamery building – still visible when driving down this stretch today.

Also still visible is the Larkin factory and warehouse buildings, to the left of the tracks near the top of the photo.

4 larkin.jpg

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

