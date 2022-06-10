[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo in the 1940s – before the I-190

When the New York State Thruway built the Niagara Extension of the Thruway from I-90 up through Lewiston, the super highway that would eventually be numbered “Interstate-190” used land that already had been designated for transportation. From downtown north, I-190 was built in the bed of the old Erie Canal.

[BN] Chronicles: Dan Montgomery’s and Ann Montgomery’s Little Harlem Through the 1920s and 1930s, Dan and Ann Montgomery were one of Buffalo's best-known couples and one of the city's most prosperous Black families.

South of downtown, as the undated photo at the top of the story shows, the land that would eventually become part of the interstate system was covered with railroad tracks.

In the lower left corner of the large photo is Dan Montgomery’s – owned by one of Buffalo’s most prosperous Black citizens.

The spot where the restaurant once stood is on what is now a desolate stretch of Exchange Street just south of Sahlen Field and the new Amtrak terminal.

The bridge about half way up the photo is at Michigan Avenue, and the taller building on the right side of the tracks is the Fairmont Creamery building – still visible when driving down this stretch today.

Also still visible is the Larkin factory and warehouse buildings, to the left of the tracks near the top of the photo.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.