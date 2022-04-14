[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo Braves and Buffalo Sabres tickets from a milk carton

If you are a Buffalo sports fan of a certain age, chances are, at some point, you had a ticket to the Aud because you drank enough milk.

The Braves played NBA basketball in Buffalo from 1970 to 1978, and throughout most of that time, a fan could collect coupons from the sides of Dairylea milk cartons to mail in for free Braves tickets. Five gallons of milk were good for a single ticket, likely high up in the cheap-seat Orange section.

Through the 1970s, the Sabres had the hottest seats in town, and hockey fans had to find non-dairy resources for ticket procurement. But just as Dairylea was a major sponsor of the Braves in the '70s, Wendt Dairy was a major Sabres sponsor in the '80s.

Hockey fans found player photos and information – much like a hockey card – on the side of Wendt’s half-gallon containers during the 1980s. Unlike the Braves and Dairylea, the Sabres and Wendt didn’t give away tickets, but throughout the '80s, milk cartons featured coupons discounting single Orange seats by as much as 50%.

Wendt’s Dairy was founded by Edwin J. Wendt in 1929, and opened a state-of-the-art plant on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls in 1948. In 1966, Wendt’s was bought out by the Niagara County Milk Cooperative, which operated the Buffalo Avenue plant until 2008.

Dairylea was a dairy cooperative based in eastern New York State, but with many member dairy farms across Western New York, as well. Once the largest producer of milk in the country, Dairylea merged with the Dairy Farmers of America in 2014.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.

