[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo, America’s Circus Accident Capital, 1939-53

As long as there have been circuses, there have been circus accidents – but the Shrine Circus had a 14-year stretch of performances in Buffalo where no fewer than seven performers left the big top directly for the hospital.
Many of these mishaps made the news not only in Western New York, but also around the country.
The first brush with death in the series came at the Broadway Auditorium in 1939, when featured clowning high-wire walker Ludwig Berosini plunged 20 feet onto a wooden platform. He was wearing a long formal coat, which, in some manner, got caught on the wire. The performer lost his balance and then dangled by his coat. None of the spectators were aware that the performer was in trouble, nor did circus attendants realize his danger for several minutes.
“While the tight wire walker desperately struggled to regain safety, thousands of children and parents shrieked with laughter at what they thought was a part of a clowning act,” reported United Press International in a story carried in newspapers around the country. “Berosini grimaced and clutched for the wire from which he hung by one of the long coattails, then the garment slowly ripped.”
The Berosini family had only arrived in the US two days earlier from Czechoslovakia to join the Shrine Circus. The 38-year-old aerialist spent his third day in the US at Deaconess Hospital, where he was treated for two broken ankles and a lung puncture. Berosini would spend four years recuperating at the JN Adam Memorial Hospital in Perrysburg.
Winnie Colleano gave a show that was “unequaled in its grace, daring, and beauty.” A write-up before the Shrine Circus’ 1944 visit to Memorial Auditorium promised Colleano would “flirt with death” and perform “death defying acts,” adding, “her show always has the spectators gasping.”
During a matinee show at the Aud, Colleano missed grabbing a rope in her trapeze show and fell to the ground, striking one of the rigger workers on the head. The worker on the ground wasn’t hurt, but the trapeze artist tore ligaments in her shoulder in the fall.
The following season, trapeze artist Mary Stevens plunged 40 feet to the ground after being knocked unconscious by an errant trapeze bar during an attempted double somersault. After she was revived by a nurse on the scene, the 23-year-old was treated at Deaconess Hospital for a back injury.
In 1948, the Human Cannonball, Roberto Zacchini, wound up with a fractured and dislocated neck after a misfire in the giant cannon that shot him across the length of the circus.
While he recuperated in Deaconess Hospital, his sister Simone injured a knee when she took his place in the cannon. In a $100,000 lawsuit filed against the circus, Zacchini claimed he saw a misplaced guy wire in his flight path, which caused him to move abruptly and land awkwardly. The accident left the performer permanently disabled.
Less than a year later, nearly 7,000 spectators gasped in horror as 17-year-old aerialist Lydia Cimse dropped 42 feet during the Shrine Circus’ 1949 opening performance at the Aud.
The leg of the Latvia native slipped out of a safety loop and she fell to the sawdust covered floor. Her mother – a performer in the motorcycle act – rushed to be by her side and accompanied the young lady to the hospital.
The last of the string of accidents might have been the most jaw-dropping.
“A high-wire performer narrowly missed being killed last night,” reported the Associated Press in papers all over the country, as 18-year-old Eva Corona was standing on a bar balanced on the shoulders of two men riding unicycles.
When one of the men slipped, Corona fell 20 feet into a net.
“While an estimated 6,000 persons sat quiet for a breathless minute, the two men struggled to regain their balance on the wire, at the same time trying to keep their damaged, heavy equipment from dropping on Eva or circus employees,” reported the Courier-Express.
The Buffalo Evening News account said that the accident sent “the Shrine Circus audience of more than 7000 surging to their feet.”
The posters for the Shrine Circus often read “the thrill of all thrills.” At least seven times through the 40s and 50s, Buffalo circus goers might have done without the thrills that nearly took lives.
