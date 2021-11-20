[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo, America’s Circus Accident Capital, 1939-53

As long as there have been circuses, there have been circus accidents – but the Shrine Circus had a 14-year stretch of performances in Buffalo where no fewer than seven performers left the big top directly for the hospital.

Many of these mishaps made the news not only in Western New York, but also around the country.

The first brush with death in the series came at the Broadway Auditorium in 1939, when featured clowning high-wire walker Ludwig Berosini plunged 20 feet onto a wooden platform. He was wearing a long formal coat, which, in some manner, got caught on the wire. The performer lost his balance and then dangled by his coat. None of the spectators were aware that the performer was in trouble, nor did circus attendants realize his danger for several minutes.

“While the tight wire walker desperately struggled to regain safety, thousands of children and parents shrieked with laughter at what they thought was a part of a clowning act,” reported United Press International in a story carried in newspapers around the country. “Berosini grimaced and clutched for the wire from which he hung by one of the long coattails, then the garment slowly ripped.”