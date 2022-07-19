General Mills wanted to make Buffalo the world’s largest breakfast cereal producer. In 1939, plans for a $2 million cereal production plant were unveiled for the corner of Ganson and Michigan streets.

The nine-story structure, to be built in the “new style, modernistic industrial architecture” was set to employ mostly women, bagging and boxing the breakfast foods as they were manufactured.

Those plans came to a fiery end when the plant, only weeks from final completion, was heavily damaged in a fire in February 1940. Firefighters credited the tug W.S. Grattan – since renamed Edward M. Cotter – for saving the building from a total loss.

More than a year later, by springtime 1941, not a single box of Kix or Wheaties – which the plant had been built to produce – had been made in Buffalo. General Mills brass called the plant a “back-up facility” and a spill-over warehouse for the neighboring flour plant – after all of the company’s cereal production had been moved to Chicago following the Buffalo fire.

But by the end of 1941, General Mills began using the facility to manufacture a new product the company was gearing up to test in selected markets around the country.

The News reported in September 1941 that if “Cheerioats, a cold oat cereal” moves in to the national market, the Buffalo plant could be devoted to its manufacture full time.

That never quite happened. During the height of World War II, the plant became one of the country’s largest producers of dried egg powder, exported for the people of Britain.

While the familiar smell first poured from the First Ward plant in 1941, it was Cheerioats our city smelled like then. It wasn’t until 1945, after a lawsuit filed by Quaker Oats Co., that the name of the cereal was shortened to Cheerios. And it is what our city has smelled like ever since, thanks to the firefighting efforts of the crew on the Edward M. Cotter and a lawsuit over who gets to use the word “oats.”