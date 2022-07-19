 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

[BN] Chronicles: Buffalo almost didn’t smell like Cheerios

  • Updated
  • 0
General Mills 1982.jpg

Sometimes Buffalo doesn't smell like Cheerios, but some other cereal. On this day in 1982, Buffalo smelled like Count Chocula.
Support this work for $1 a month

General Mills wanted to make Buffalo the world’s largest breakfast cereal producer. In 1939, plans for a $2 million cereal production plant were unveiled for the corner of Ganson and Michigan streets.

The nine-story structure, to be built in the “new style, modernistic industrial architecture” was set to employ mostly women, bagging and boxing the breakfast foods as they were manufactured.

General Mills cereal plant rendering 1939.jpg

A 1939 rendering of the General Mills cereal plant on Michigan and Ganson Streets.

Those plans came to a fiery end when the plant, only weeks from final completion, was heavily damaged in a fire in February 1940. Firefighters credited the tug W.S. Grattan – since renamed Edward M. Cotter – for saving the building from a total loss.

More than a year later, by springtime 1941, not a single box of Kix or Wheaties – which the plant had been built to produce – had been made in Buffalo. General Mills brass called the plant a “back-up facility” and a spill-over warehouse for the neighboring flour plant – after all of the company’s cereal production had been moved to Chicago following the Buffalo fire.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Cheerios introdcued to Buffalo 1942.jpg

This ad introduced Cheerioats-- later to become Cheerios-- to Buffalo in 1942.

But by the end of 1941, General Mills began using the facility to manufacture a new product the company was gearing up to test in selected markets around the country.

The News reported in September 1941 that if “Cheerioats, a cold oat cereal” moves in to the national market, the Buffalo plant could be devoted to its manufacture full time.

That never quite happened. During the height of World War II, the plant became one of the country’s largest producers of dried egg powder, exported for the people of Britain.

While the familiar smell first poured from the First Ward plant in 1941, it was Cheerioats our city smelled like then. It wasn’t until 1945, after a lawsuit filed by Quaker Oats Co., that the name of the cereal was shortened to Cheerios. And it is what our city has smelled like ever since, thanks to the firefighting efforts of the crew on the Edward M. Cotter and a lawsuit over who gets to use the word “oats.”

Cheerios formerly cheerioats 1945.jpg

A 1945 ad for Cheerios-- mentioning in the lower right corner that the product was formerly known as Cheerioats.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

[BN] Chronicles: A penny a pound at Ground Round

[BN] Chronicles: A penny a pound at Ground Round

“Where the good old days are still happening,” read a 1971 ad. “The Ground Round is that kind of place. Free peanuts at every table. Throw peanut shells on the floor and order a huge pitcher of cold beer or bloody marys or Harvey Wallbangers.”

[BN] Chronicles: Elvis in Buffalo, 1957

[BN] Chronicles: Elvis in Buffalo, 1957

While this past weekend’s top box office draw “Elvis” takes some liberties with the life of the “king of rock ‘n’ roll,” a look back at Elvis Presley’s 1957 visit to Buffalo fits into the energy created in the film, writes Steve Cichon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five years under Buffalo's Green Code: 70% of variance requests are granted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News