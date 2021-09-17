[BN Chronicles]: 65 years of the “new” Broadway Market (and the market ramp)

It was a big deal when the renovated Broadway Market opened – but the bigger deal was the attached parking ramp.
For the first seven decades the Broadway Market operated at Broadway and Lombard, it was mostly an open-air market. A building much smaller than the current structure was surrounded by vendors whose only protection from the elements were umbrellas attached to their stands.
The much larger market we’re familiar with today opened 65 years ago this month – September 20, 1956. But even more than the modern refrigeration and climate-controlled shopping the new market brought – the most touted feature of the new structure was the attached multi-level parking ramp, which was said to compare with “the biggest and best parking arrangements in all America.”
The Broadway Fillmore area was second only to downtown Buffalo as the city’s busiest shopping district, and area stores such as Sattler’s, Kobacker’s, Goldin’s, Norban’s, Neisner’s, Woolworth, Murphy’s, Maisel Furniture and Sears had all been saying for years that a lack of parking was stunting the area’s growth.
The opening of Buffalo’s fourth and largest municipal parking ramp was such big news that it landed on the front page of The Buffalo Evening News without even a passing mention that the market had opened the same day as well.
An ad (shown in part above) that spanned two full pages in The News leading up to grand opening only briefly mentions the market.
Readers of Buffalo’s Polish language daily newspaper “Everybody’s Daily” received an English language insert about the market and all the modern conveniences shoppers could expect.
“Waving flags, band music, and oratory will make it a gala occasion, in a fashion befitting the inauguration of an ultra-modern market and of a service for the solution of the parking problem of the thousands of shoppers who, by habit learned from satisfaction, flock to the Broadway-Fillmore business district,” reported Everybody’s Daily.
“Speakers will emphasize the convenience, thrift, safety and comfort of using the new facilities.”
At a cost of $3,250,000, the market and ramp were “far superior to anything else in markets we’ve seen around the nation,” said city Markets Director Frank Hochmuth, who predicted with the building “a great future dawns” for the Broadway Market and the entire Broadway-Fillmore section of the city. He was in charge of the original layout of the 100 stalls and stores that made up the market on that first day.
Broadway Market’s “Ham King” agreed.
Chester X. Michalski ran a meat business at the market as was president of the Broadway Market Merchants Association.
“There’s nothing like it anywhere else,” Michalski said of the new market, which took two years to build, adding, “Our new Broadway Market is better than the best elsewhere.”
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.