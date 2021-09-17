[BN] Chronicles: 65 years of the 'new' Broadway Market (and its parking ramp)

It was a big deal when the renovated Broadway Market opened – but the bigger deal was the attached parking ramp.

For the first seven decades the Broadway Market operated at Broadway and Lombard, it was mostly an open-air market. A building much smaller than the current structure was surrounded by vendors whose only protection from the elements were umbrellas attached to their stands.

The much larger market we’re familiar with today opened 65 years ago this month – Sept. 20, 1956. But even more than the modern refrigeration and climate-controlled shopping the new market brought – the most touted feature of the new structure was the attached multilevel parking ramp, which was said to compare with “the biggest and best parking arrangements in all America.”

The Broadway Fillmore area was second only to downtown Buffalo as the city’s busiest shopping district, and area stores such as Sattler’s, Kobacker’s, Goldin’s, Norban’s, Neisner’s, Woolworth, Murphy’s, Maisel Furniture and Sears had all been saying for years that a lack of parking was stunting the area’s growth.