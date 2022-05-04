 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Chronicles: 100 years ago, Buffalo’s mayor pleads no contest to Prohibition violations

schwab label.jpg

Frank X. Schwab was a businessman and brewer who served as Buffalo mayor for two terms from 1922-1929. 
When the people of Buffalo elected brewer Frank X. Schwab as mayor in 1921, voters knew that Schwab’s Buffalo Brewing Company had been busted for violating the Volstead Act — the law that banned the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

In fact, it was the reason they’d voted for him. Schwab ran on a strong anti-Prohibition platform and won. He was sworn in as mayor in January 1922.

The charges were eventually dropped after Schwab’s company paid $10,000 in taxes on the 350,000 gallons of beer that was brewed with more than .5% alcohol. However, five months after Schwab took office, Buffalo’s U.S. Attorney — Col. William “Wild Bill” Donovan — reopened the case calling it “one which must be passed on by jury.”

Schwab guilty 1922

The case never made it to a jury. Monday, May 29, 1922, was a quiet day in downtown Buffalo. Memorial Day was held on May 30th each year, not the Monday closest to the 30th. Most people were taking a long weekend when Mayor Schwab quietly showed up the day before Memorial Day at Buffalo’s federal court house, was arraigned, and pleaded “nolo contendere,” (essentially no contest) to the charges.

“The entire proceedings occupied but a few minutes,” reported The Buffalo Express. Judge John R. Hazel ordered the mayor to pay a $500 fine. “When the amount of the fine was named, the mayor produced his roll and paid the fine.”

After peeling the bills off his wad of cash, Mayor Schwab strolled back to City Hall.

“When seen in his office after his return from the Federal building this morning, the mayor was questioned about his plea,” reported the Buffalo Commercial.

“Yes,” he acknowledged, “I went in before the judge and said, ‘Good mornin’, Judge.’ ”

The Commercial reported that’s all he’d say about his time in court, “but from the happy smile which graced his countenance, it was apparent that the mayor was glad to be out from under the indictment of the federal court.”

schwab parade.jpg

One day after Frank X. Schwab was arraigned in Federal court on charges of violating Prohibition laws, he was "warmly welcomed" by the public as he marched in a Memorial Day parade. 

Mayor Schwab later told The News, “I pleaded guilty because I didn’t want to spend time at a trial, and in order to pay the government’s expenses I paid $500. That’s all there is to it.”

The whole affair went away rather quietly — even to the point where Schwab marched in the Memorial Day parade the next day as a knight in the Catholic Order of St. John.

The Buffalo Times reported that Schwab was “warmly welcomed by his comrades and the public,” but made no mention of his federal plea the day before. He was re-elected in 1925, and died in 1946 at the age of 71.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

