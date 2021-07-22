 Skip to main content
BMHA official resigns following charge he forcibly touched a woman
BMHA official resigns following charge he forcibly touched a woman

Alan R. Core Sr.

Alan R. Core Sr.

 Photo courtesy of the Erie County District Attorney's Office

The Buffalo public housing commissioner charged with forcibly touching a woman last month has resigned.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, in a statement Thursday, said he accepted Alan R. Core Sr.'s resignation from the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

"These allegations are concerning and should be fully investigated. I will move quickly to fill the position so the BMHA can continue the important work of serving its residents," Brown said.

Core, 58, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Core was charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He is accused of forcibly touching the intimate parts of the woman in her apartment June 22.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 17.

Core is one of five commissioners appointed to the board by Brown. Two others are elected by BMHA residents.

Core, whose Facebook page identifies him as the pastor of First Centennial Missionary Baptist Church, also operates the Alan R. Core Funeral Home.

Tags

