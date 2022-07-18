BMHA offers rare opportunity to apply for Section 8 voucher program

For the first time in five years, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will accept applications for one of its most sought-after housing subsidies.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program, which gives low-income people access to funds they can use to pay rent in private homes of their choice, traditionally has a waiting list of more than 4,000 people.

"But we’ve worked our way through that wait list and we’d like to get that filled up again," said BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown.

Applicants to the Section 8 housing program have to wait on average 2½ years to move into a private residence.

Still, supporters call it one of the easiest and quickest ways for poor people in Buffalo to improve their daily lives. Just ask Elaine Jimenez, who applied for the program the last time applications for the waiting list were accepted in 2017.

"It helped me pay my rent," said Jimenez, 40, of Buffalo. "In Buffalo right now, the rent is going too high, and it was not easy with two kids. Once I entered the program, it was a lot less stress."

Jimenez, a Puerto Rican immigrant, used to live in a small apartment on Buffalo's West Side, where another tenant lived upstairs.

Since joining the Housing Choice Voucher Program, she's moved twice – once to the East Side and then to South Buffalo – and now has a three-bedroom apartment with a living room and dining room.

"Sometimes you just want something better, to be more comfortable," Jimenez said. "Now I have more responsive landlords."

The BMHA is one of three local agencies that dispense federal vouchers for Section 8 subsidized housing, along with the Rental Assistance Corporation and Belmont Housing Resources for WNY.

But because BMHA's program is small – the majority of the agency's funds go toward maintaining public housing projects across the city – there are limited spots available, and the window to get on the waiting list is only open next week.

The application window opens at 9 a.m. Monday and closes at 5 p.m. Friday . To register, applicants must have an active email address and must be able to provide the name, birth date, gender, race, ethnicity and combined annual income of all members of their household.

Unlike the last time the agency accepted applications in 2017, only online applications – at www.bmhahousing.com will be accepted.

BMHA staff are available to assist applicants from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 845-5364 or emailing hcvinfo@bmhahousing.com. Applications can be completed on home computers, using computers at many Buffalo Public Library locations or by visiting public kiosks set up by the agency.

"The digital divide is a huge issue," Brown said. "We get calls all the time from people who are still using a flip phone, and they can't get access from a smart phone."

For those without internet access, officials have placed "one-stop kiosks" at the following locations: BMHA executive offices, 300 Perry St.; Marina Market, 100 Erie St.; Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.; Stuyvesant Apartments, 245 Elmwood Ave.; Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Ave.; Langfield Homes, 35 Tower St.; New Hope Education Center, 175 Jefferson Ave.; BMHA Section 8 Office, 476 Louisiana St.; Shaffer Village, 90 Isabelle St.; Northwest Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., L.B.J. Apartments, 167 Humboldt Parkway; Ferry Grider Apartments, 967 E. Ferry St.; and the Msgr. Geary Apartments, 1250 Bailey Ave.

Using a lottery system, housing officials will select 4,000 applications for placement on the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list. Those with urgent housing needs should visit the BMHA website for placement in public housing projects.

The Section 8 program ensures that tenants spend no more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs. For Jimenez, who works at a local bank, a few years on the waiting list was well worth it for her family.

"If they enroll in the program, they are going to see the difference," Jimenez said. "If you follow the rules ... you will always be on time with your rent and everything will be OK."